Sarah Michelle Gellar's Long-Sleeved Bathing Suit Served Unexpected Vacation Inspo

She's living la dolce vita.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 @ 05:45PM
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Photo:

Instagram/SarahMGellar

It's true: everyone you know and just about everyone you don't is vacationing in Europe right now. That includes Sarah Michelle Gellar, who not only took her family along for her getaway, but showed off in some very unexpected swimwear inspo when she shared a snapshot of herself lounging in a cold plunge while wearing a long-sleeved black bathing suit. The trip comes after a whirlwind spring for the former Buffy star, who spent much of her time earlier this year promoting her Paramount+ series, Wolf Pack. That tour de fashion included bold neon dresses, breathtaking sheer bra tops, and just about everything between.

Her posts today showed her in Tuscany. While her son Rocky was playing with pool noodles, she spent some time cooling off, literally, in a spa's cold plunge. That's where she wore the long-sleeved swimsuit, which she paired with oversized sunglasses. She even shared some fun history facts for anyone interested in that sort of thing instead of making a mental packing list.

"When planning a trip to Italy — it really helps to have have a good friend that lives there. Thank you @gildakoralflora for introducing me to @termedisaturnia in southern Tuscany," she captioned her Instagram post. "I haven’t even made it to the amazing spa yet, because I haven’t managed to move from the Thermal Baths (that date back to the 15 century) #heaven"

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Instagram/SarahMGellar

The Italian getaway also included family activities like pasta making classes, visits to museums, and Gellar even showed some snaps of her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. Also on the agenda — just in case you needed some itinerary ideas alongside your swimwear inspiration — was a truffle hunting expedition, a stop in Florence, and even a reference to her scream queen roots with a shoutout to Hannibal.

