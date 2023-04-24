Sarah Michelle Gellar’s “Homage” to Daphne Blake Included All-Lilac Everything

It’s no question that Sarah Michelle Gellar has played her fair share of iconic roles over the years, but she just proved that although you can take the girl out of the Mystery Gang, you can never fully take the Mystery Gang out of the girl by posing in a monochromatic “homage” to one of her most recognizable characters, maybe ever.

On Saturday, the actress (and more recently, fashion It girl) shared a pair of photos detailing a very Daphne Blake OOTD with her 4.3 million Instagram followers. Simply captioned, “Homage to Daphne,” the snaps showed the star posing in a cozy pastel purple sweater paired with high-waisted lilac trousers and matching light purple hoop earrings. A plum-colored manicure and a simple diamond ring completed the look, and Gellar skipped Daphne’s signature ginger locks in favor of wearing her shoulder-length blonde hair down straight with a middle part.

Of course, fans were quick to flock to the post’s comments in support of Sarah Michelle’s throwback ensemble, with comedian Ziwe writing, “Herstory!” while another fan voiced what we’re all thinking: “queen we need Scooby Doo 3.”

Getty Images

Gellar’s post came just a day before she said “au revoir” to Cannes, France (via Instagram selfie, naturally) after stopping by to attend the Canneseries International Festival 2023 throughout the past week. Aside from just channeling Daphne during her time abroad, the Cruel Intentions star also clashed with the festival’s hot pink carpet — in the most high-fashion way — when stepping out in a blue-and-green ruffle-sleeve gown complete with waist-baring side cutouts.