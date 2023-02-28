Sarah Michelle Gellar Wore Cape Pants and a Plain White T-Shirt

Yes, we said cape pants.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 28, 2023 @ 01:04PM
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Photo:

Getty Images

After a fashion tour de force to promote her Paramount+ show Wolf Pack, an appearance at the SCAD TV Fest where she was officially named an icon, and continuing to leave us wanting more and more, Sarah Michelle Gellar showed us a casual 'fit that's immediately going on every mood board we have as soon as the weather warms up. In her latest Instagram post, the mom, producer, and real-life Buffy the vampire slayer paired a Hanes T-shirt (you read that right) with a pair of pants that featured a cape detail down one leg.

Gellar's outfit included a super-cropped shirt that hit the high waistline of her Hellessy pants. They featured an extra panel of fabric down one leg, giving major cape vibes to an otherwise simple outfit. She finished the look with a pair of super-pointy Christian Louboutin pumps and showed off the outfit in the best way: via Instagram video. It let the pants do the talking, though she did caption the clip with, "Making Mother Nature work for me."

In clips posted to her Story, she added a matching blazer to the look for a visit to The Talk.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Instagram/SarahMGellar

Earlier this month, Gellar wore a decidedly dressier outfit for an appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where she presented her friend Brendan Fraser with the American Riviera Award for his role in The Whale. The Irina Shabayeva gown featured tiers of sheer black material and a deep-V neckline.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Getty Images

"I had the greatest privilege to give my dear friend #brendanfraser his @officialsbiff American Riviera Award. If it was up to me, he would win all the awards," she wrote on Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

