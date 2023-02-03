Sarah Michelle Gellar Confirmed That a Daphne and Velma Kiss Got Cut From "Scooby Doo "

While she may be focusing her energy on the new Paramount+ show Wolf Pack (where she serves as star and producer), Sarah Michelle Gellar is also giving fans a dose of nostalgia by confirming the long-held rumor that there was a Velma-Daphne kiss in the 2002 film Scooby Doo. She mentioned the lost scene during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where a caller mentioned the urban legend. The fan asked whether or not Gellar thought there could have been a "relationship on the side" between Daphne and Velma (played by Linda Cardellini).

"I don't know about a 'relationship on the side,'" Gellar explained, "but there was a steamy — I mean, I said it was steamy, but they probably didn't think it was, hence it was cut ..."

When host Andy Cohen insisted that Gellar offer up more than those crumbs, she laid it all out, saying, "Kiss, yup, it got cut. It was an actual kiss between Daphne and Velma that got cut. I feel like the world wants to see it, but I don't know where it is."



People notes that James Gunn, who directed the film, actually shared in a 2017 Facebook post that his original cut of Scooby Doo was rated R. Eventually, it was released with a PG rating. Gellar also shared that there were other not-so-family-friendly moments in the movie that had to hit the cutting room floor.

"There was a great line, too, where I'll never forget, we're having a fight, Daphne and Fred, and then I yell at him, 'And that ascot makes you look gay!' and I slam the door. They cut that too," Gellar said. "I think it was the reason I actually signed on to the movie. I know everyone's thought for a long time … there were always implications about Fred being interested in both parties. They all got cut. [The movie] was less family-friendly to begin with."

Back in 2002, Gellar offered even more color into exactly how the kiss went down in an interview with SciFi Wire. She shared that the deleted scene got removed from the part of the movie where the characters swap bodies.

"Initially, in the soul-swapping scene Velma and Daphne couldn't seem to get their souls back together in the woods," Gellar said. "And so the way they found was to kiss and the souls went back into proper alignment."

