Sarah Michelle Gellar Confirmed That a Daphne and Velma Kiss Got Cut From "Scooby Doo "

She described it as "steamy."

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 3, 2023 @ 12:36PM
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Photo:

NBC

While she may be focusing her energy on the new Paramount+ show Wolf Pack (where she serves as star and producer), Sarah Michelle Gellar is also giving fans a dose of nostalgia by confirming the long-held rumor that there was a Velma-Daphne kiss in the 2002 film Scooby Doo. She mentioned the lost scene during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where a caller mentioned the urban legend. The fan asked whether or not Gellar thought there could have been a "relationship on the side" between Daphne and Velma (played by Linda Cardellini).

"I don't know about a 'relationship on the side,'" Gellar explained, "but there was a steamy — I mean, I said it was steamy, but they probably didn't think it was, hence it was cut ..."

When host Andy Cohen insisted that Gellar offer up more than those crumbs, she laid it all out, saying, "Kiss, yup, it got cut. It was an actual kiss between Daphne and Velma that got cut. I feel like the world wants to see it, but I don't know where it is."

People notes that James Gunn, who directed the film, actually shared in a 2017 Facebook post that his original cut of Scooby Doo was rated R. Eventually, it was released with a PG rating. Gellar also shared that there were other not-so-family-friendly moments in the movie that had to hit the cutting room floor.

"There was a great line, too, where I'll never forget, we're having a fight, Daphne and Fred, and then I yell at him, 'And that ascot makes you look gay!' and I slam the door. They cut that too," Gellar said. "I think it was the reason I actually signed on to the movie. I know everyone's thought for a long time … there were always implications about Fred being interested in both parties. They all got cut. [The movie] was less family-friendly to begin with."

Back in 2002, Gellar offered even more color into exactly how the kiss went down in an interview with SciFi Wire. She shared that the deleted scene got removed from the part of the movie where the characters swap bodies.

"Initially, in the soul-swapping scene Velma and Daphne couldn't seem to get their souls back together in the woods," Gellar said. "And so the way they found was to kiss and the souls went back into proper alignment."

Related Articles
Ashley Graham no pants trend
Ashley Graham Added Her Own Flair to the Pantsless Trend
Reese Witherspoon Peplum Midi Dress
Reese Witherspoon's Plunging Strapless Dress Featured This Controversial Design Detail
Tom Brady and Gisele BÃ¼ndchen 2018 Heavenly Bodies Met Gala
Gisele Bündchen Responded to Tom Brady's Retirement Post
Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Reportedly Received "No Apology" From the Royal Family
Alison Brie's Sharp-Shouldered Minidress Matched Her Cat-Eye Liner Perfectly
Alison Brie's Sharp-Shouldered Minidress Matched Her Cat-Eye Perfectly
Halsey Short Hair 2018 American Music Awards
Halsey Wore a Super-Short Plaid Blazer Dress
Princess Diana
Princess Diana's Letters Are on the Auction Block
NEWS: The Pogues Are Back For More Danger in Outer Banks Season 3 Trailer
The Pogues Go International For the Biggest Treasure Hunt Yet in the 'Outer Banks' Season 3 Trailer
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis Called Out Ashton Kutcher for His Behavior During His Marriage to Demi Moore
Pamela Anderson satin gown night two
Pamela Anderson Paired a Cowl Neck Satin Gown with a Draped Wool Coat
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Wore a Sheer Top with an Even Sheerer Pair of Pants
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Shared a Trio of Makeup-Free Selfies
Shania
Shania Twain Had No Idea Singing With Harry Styles Would Be Such a "Landmark Moment"
Jane Fonda Tom Brady
Meeting Tom Brady Made Jane Fonda Weak in the Knees, Literally
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Paired a Workwear Staple With a Bra Top and Latex Leggings
Pete Davidson Bald
Pete Davidson Is Now Bald