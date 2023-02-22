Sarah Michelle Gellar Cut Her Hair Into a Blunt, Chin-Grazing Bob

It’s official. 2023 is the year of the bob. Props to Hailey Bieber (see: choppy chin-grazing bob) and Lizzo’s shaggy, peekaboo blonde interpretation, chin-length bobs are having a moment. And the latest celebrity to get the chop is Sarah Michelle Gellar.

But something about this new 'do is familiar. Clearly, SMG was ahead of time when she debuted the chin-length bob on season 2 of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. And nearly 25 years later and with a decade off from the business, SMG is styling the short bob once again.

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

Going for a departure from her signature shoulder-skimming style, the actress got a dramatic chop and debuted the stunning result on Instagram in a post captioned with a haircut emoji. Maintaining her platinum blonde shade, SMG debuted her haircut with a middle part and styled the short strands with textured ends.

Posing in front of a rack of clothes, she paired the new 'do with a smirk, vibrant red lipstick, and shimmery silver eyes.

Fans rushed to the comments loving every inch of the bob, one addidng, “SMG cut her hair, so I cut my hair 😂😍.” Another wrote, “You may want to add 'thee' to your bio 😌.”

The cut comes a month after Gellar returned to show business with her new show, Wolf Pack — which she executive produces and stars in — on Paramount+. Just last week, she was honored with the Icon Award at SCAD TVfest, SCAD Atlanta’s annual television festival for aspiring talent.

After decades in the business, Gellar is grateful for the incredible mark she has left. “As an actor, you hope to have one character that people remember; that has an impact. Every Halloween, I get pictures of people dressing up as multiple characters that I’ve played,” she told us. “To me, that’s a true mark [of success], and there’s no award that can ever top that. I see Buffy, I see Cruel [Intentions], I see Daphne or The Grudge, so I really feel so fortunate."