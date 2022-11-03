Sarah Jessica Parker Styled a Lazy-Girl Outfit with a Fall-Approved Accessory — and Somehow, It Worked

Ever since I started pursuing journalism, I’ve been compared to Miss Carrie Bradshaw — and I’m not mad about it. Who wouldn’t want to emulate her insightful allure and positive outlook? And don’t forget about her sense of fashion; it’s the jewel in the crown. Another reason I love the comparison? Sarah Jessica Parker, the genius behind the Carrie Bradshaw character, is just as much of a fashion icon IRL. And sometimes, she takes some style days off, reminding everyone (and myself!) that it’s okay to step out in your best lazy-girl outfit and still be that girl.

Yesterday, SJP stepped out on the set of And Just Like That in a pair of gray drawstring sweats and a blue-gray, long-sleeved shirt, similar to this fitted Lululemon pick. She tucked the front part of the shirt into her pants and called it a day — and let’s face it, we’ve all been there. But of course, our girl SJP didn’t stop there. She paired the ‘fit with a boxy, cream-colored utility jacket (think: Brixton’s beige coat) and some matching wedge clogs. For accessories, the actress threw on some transparent shades, tall tube socks, and a Post-It adorned tote bag.

It’s safe to assume that SJP wasn’t filming when this photo was taken, but she was wearing some costume-ready pieces that would carry over to her full-Carrie Bradshaw attire. Case in point: the wide-brim hat. Later that evening, SJP posted the full-Carrie ensemble on her Instagram. The hat works just as well with her sweats, and it gives me the courage to wear my own unconventional clothing accessories along with cozy staples. If this fashion choice does the same for you, shop similar comfy-girl picks, along with some statement hats below.

Get the Look:

Brixton Piper Wool Hat

Shop now: $75; nordstrom.com

Gigi Pip Scottie Wide Brim Fedora

Shop now: $124; gigipip.com

Lack of Color Stone Rancher Wool Hat

Shop now: $149; saksfifthavenue.com

J.Crew Magic Rinse Relaxed Jogger

Shop now: $58 with code SHOPNOW (Originally $90); jcrew.com

Everlane the Track Jogger

Shop now: $78; everlane.com

Alo Soho Sweatpant

Shop now: $108; aloyoga.com