Sarah Jessica Parker Just Revealed Why Carrie Bradshaw Never Has Her Nails Done

From aviation-themed accessories to intricately layered Easter eggs, true Sex and the City (and/or And Just Like That …) fanatics know that few details in the franchise’s iconic history have been without intention. As such, it’s always been a source of mystery as to why resident glam girl and self-care fanatic, Carrie Bradshaw, has never been one to get her nails done — but thanks to Sarah Jessica Parker, we now have the answer.

According to Parker, there are actually multiple motives behind Bradshaw’s aversion to manicures. “Carrie's a writer, so she would have been typing originally on a proper typewriter,” the actress told Glamour during a recent interview in promotion of AJLT’s second season.”She would have learned typing in high school, and she was a practical writer and a necessary writer and a romantic writer.”

getty images

Parker explained that Carrie likely would have thought manicures “seemed (a) futile because it would always be messed up and (b) an obstacle on the speedy road toward thoughts being written,” adding, “It just never seemed that it was where Carrie would spend her time expressing herself.”

Showrunner Michael Patrick King not only agreed with Sarah Jessica’s thoughts, but revealed that the actress was one of the true masterminds behind this attention to detail.

“Anything that Carrie wears that you see on camera is well thought-out by the wardrobe department and Sarah Jessica,” he told the publication. “She really tries to play both sides, the high and the low, the real and the fantasy. So notably, she never wears nail polish.”

Of course, Parker, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, explained that a dose of practicality played a role in the lack of polish, too. “We also don't shoot in order,” Parker shared. “You're moving from scene to scene, so practically speaking, it's problematic to have a nail color that's got to match every single scene. It gets in the way of speed and economy.”