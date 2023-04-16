Celebrity Sarah Jessica Parker Sarah Jessica Parker Just Wore a Spring-Perfect Floral Dress From the Brand Katie Holmes Wears on Repeat Grab it before it’s gone. By Kaelin Dodge Kaelin Dodge Instagram Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 16, 2023 @ 01:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Instagram @sarahjessicaparker. Since it was announced (for a second time) that John Corbett would be returning to And Just Like That..., my social media feed has been a constant bombardment of Sarah Jessica Parker and her on-screen will-they-won’t-they storyline play out in New York City. So much so, that I’ve started having a hard time keeping track of what’s SJP and what’s Carrie. But this week, when the actress posted an Instagram picture in a long, floral dress, I knew it was her because of one major giveaway: Mismatched shoes. While, yes, her shoe quirk did distract me for a moment — though, at a second glance, I’m all about it — my eyes instantly went back to the dress, which featured small pink flowers that added a darling, spring-ready touch to the prairiecore frock. And upon closer inspection, when I noticed the black, scalloped trim that added a more modern touch to the otherwise very vintage-looking dress, I knew I needed it. Luckily for me (and you), it’s still in stock. Reformation Shop now: $278; thereformation.com If Carrie iconically wore The Naked Dress, then — for me — Sarah Jessica Parker iconically wore the Chaylyn Dress from Reformation. The piece perfectly pairs new with old thanks to a long hem, fitted bodice, and vintage floral pattern that’s contrasted by its low, curved-neckline and bold black details. Given that the retailer has long been a staple in the closets of celebrities, including Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lopez — and its jeans have converted our editors into life-long fans, it didn’t shock me to learn that Parker’s dress was from the brand. When dressing for spring, you have to strike a balance between pieces that are suited for the sweltering heat and those that are too-summery. The lightweight Chaylyn Dress, which flows at the bottom but provides coverage thanks to both the long sleeves and mid-length, does just that with a seasonally-appropriate pattern. Florals for spring? Kind of not groundbreaking. While the dress might feel a little more Greta Gerwig’s Little Women than Barbie, it can easily be modernized with updated styling. For evening, pair it with a heeled black boot to complement the trim or gem-encrusted pumps à la SJP. And for everyday wear, consider adding supermodel-loved loafers or sneakers. Spring is upon us and our wardrobes need a seasonal update. Give yours a Sarah Jessica Parker-approved makeover with the Reformation dress we’re sure the actress is about to sell out. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Dermatologists Give This Brightening Serum the Green Light, and Shoppers Over 65 Use It to Smooth Skin 70-Year-Old Shoppers Are Loyal to This Tone-Correcting Cream That Makes Them Look “10 to 15 Years Younger” These Eye-Catching Earrings Worn by Selena Gomez and Gabrielle Union Always Get Me Tons of Compliments