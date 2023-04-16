Sarah Jessica Parker Just Wore a Spring-Perfect Floral Dress From the Brand Katie Holmes Wears on Repeat

Grab it before it’s gone.

Published on April 16, 2023

SJP Reformation Dress
Instagram @sarahjessicaparker.

Since it was announced (for a second time) that John Corbett would be returning to And Just Like That..., my social media feed has been a constant bombardment of Sarah Jessica Parker and her on-screen will-they-won’t-they storyline play out in New York City. So much so, that I’ve started having a hard time keeping track of what’s SJP and what’s Carrie. But this week, when the actress posted an Instagram picture in a long, floral dress, I knew it was her because of one major giveaway: Mismatched shoes.

While, yes, her shoe quirk did distract me for a moment — though, at a second glance, I’m all about it — my eyes instantly went back to the dress, which featured small pink flowers that added a darling, spring-ready touch to the prairiecore frock. And upon closer inspection, when I noticed the black, scalloped trim that added a more modern touch to the otherwise very vintage-looking dress, I knew I needed it. Luckily for me (and you), it’s still in stock.

Chaylyn Dress

Reformation

Shop now: $278; thereformation.com

If Carrie iconically wore The Naked Dress, then — for me — Sarah Jessica Parker iconically wore the Chaylyn Dress from Reformation. The piece perfectly pairs new with old thanks to a long hem, fitted bodice, and vintage floral pattern that’s contrasted by its low, curved-neckline and bold black details. Given that the retailer has long been a staple in the closets of celebrities, including Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lopez — and its jeans have converted our editors into life-long fans, it didn’t shock me to learn that Parker’s dress was from the brand.

When dressing for spring, you have to strike a balance between pieces that are suited for the sweltering heat and those that are too-summery. The lightweight Chaylyn Dress, which flows at the bottom but provides coverage thanks to both the long sleeves and mid-length, does just that with a seasonally-appropriate pattern. Florals for spring? Kind of not groundbreaking.

While the dress might feel a little more Greta Gerwig’s Little Women than Barbie, it can easily be modernized with updated styling. For evening, pair it with a heeled black boot to complement the trim or gem-encrusted pumps à la SJP. And for everyday wear, consider adding supermodel-loved loafers or sneakers

Spring is upon us and our wardrobes need a seasonal update. Give yours a Sarah Jessica Parker-approved makeover with the Reformation dress we’re sure the actress is about to sell out.

