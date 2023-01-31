Sarah Jessica Parker Opened Up About How She Doesn't See Aging as "Something to Worry About"

As if we needed another reason to love Sarah Jessica Parker, the actress recently got candid about how little she cares about trying to constantly minimize signs of aging — and if SJP doesn’t worry about it, neither should we.

When talking to Vogue Paris about her campaign with French skincare brand RoC, Parker opened up about her attitude towards aging. “I don't really think about my age, I don't see it as something to worry about,” she shared before joking, “Well, I don't know if it's denial or that I just don't want to face reality.”

The actress continued, “I don't see the point of trying to suspend time. Of course, I do care about my appearance from time to time and I do want to look presentable when it's appropriate. But in any case, I really can't do much about what people think of my appearance.”

Parker then added that she prefers to put more thought and concern into things she can control, like (in true Carrie Bradshaw fashion) the outfits she wears. “How do I feel when I wear a dress? That's what matters,” she said. “I dress in a way that makes me feel good and I hope that it's also interesting for people.”

Although SJP isn’t afraid to admit that her body feels different than it once did, she’s thankful for all of the learning that comes with getting older.

“I can't say I feel better in my body, I used to be able to spend two hours on a set, and my knees and feet wouldn't hurt,” Parker said. “But in my head, I absolutely feel 100 percent better. With time, you accumulate all this experience, knowledge, and information, you make mistakes, and you learn. The more you learn, the better you know how to react and deal with challenges, problems, or disappointments.”