Sarah Jessica Parker Just Explained Why She "Never Felt Comfortable" Doing Nude Scenes on 'Sex and the City'

"It wasn’t like a morality thing … I was shy.”

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on June 30, 2023 @ 10:01AM
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Hocus Pocus 2 World Premiere
Photo:

getty images

While plenty of actors and actresses on Sex and the City (and more recently, And Just Like That…) have been more than okay with stripping down on-screen over the years, Sarah Jessica Parker just explained why she “never felt comfortable” doing nude scenes during her time as Carrie Bradshaw.

For a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, the multi-hyphenate opened up about how her apprehensions towards going naked on the HBO series originally made her hesitant to join the cast — and how those concerns weren’t spurred by anything other than being “shy.”

Sarah Jessica Parker Stars As Carrie In The Hbo Comedy Series "Sex And The City"

getty images

“I thought the script was really interesting, and really exciting, and different, and fresh, and I’d never seen anything like that,” Parker shared. “The only thing I said to [the show’s creator, Darren Star] that I was concerned about was that I just didn’t feel comfortable doing nudity, and I suspected that if it wasn’t in the pilot, it would be a part of a series.”

Thankfully, Star couldn’t have been more understanding about her reservations. “He said, ‘Don’t do it then … we’ll have other actors, if they feel comfortable doing it they’ll do it, but you do not have to,’” she explained.

Parker added, “I think I just never felt comfortable exposing myself that way. I never had any judgments about anybody else doing it, it wasn’t like a morality thing … I was shy.”

Aside from just going nude, the actress revealed that she also had strong feelings about any risqué language that the SATC characters used. “We were on HBO, and I knew that meant we could say anything we wanted, and we could be loose, and liberal, and salty, and ribald,” she said. “But I also thought therefore it meant we had to be disciplined, and we shouldn’t just use language because we could.”

Sarah Jessica then added that, as always, her main goal was to stay true to Carrie’s personality. “Carrie Bradshaw’s a writer, and she’s really, really, really thoughtful about what she says, how she says it, when she says it, who’s she saying it to, and if we want to use language, let’s be really thoughtful about when she uses it, we can be smart about it,” she shared.

