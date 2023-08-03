Sarah Jessica Parker Says She’s Not “Delusional” About the Realities of Aging

“I just don't spend that much time [thinking about appearance].”

Published on August 3, 2023
Sarah Jessica Parker is getting candid about aging — and long story short, she’s really not too worried about it. During a new interview with Allure, the actress opened up about society’s current obsession with youth and how her ultimate goal isn’t to “stop time,” but rather to make small efforts “towards feeling OK.”

“I just don't spend that much time thinking about appearance,” Parker shared with the publication. “It’s not that I don't have an ego, that I don't have a decent, healthy amount of vanity, but I just don't want to spend that much time really deconstructing it all.”

Sarah Jessica added that while this idea has helped her avoid the pressures of needing to look young, she’s not naive to the physical changes that come with the realities of aging. 

“I like to be graceful with myself. I'm not delusional. I know that age adds up, that there are consequences to being 51, 52, 53. I get it,” she shared. “Do I want to participate in stopping time? No. Get a time machine? No. What small effort can I make towards feeling OK?”

The actress continued, “I have to look in the mirror for work a lot and I can't be in total denial about the reality, and I'd like to feel good and I'd like other people to think I'm presentable. Beyond that, it's out of my hands. People have opinions. That's the way the world works.”

Even so, Parker explained that while she wishes women were kinder to themselves about their appearances, she understands that’s not yet the reality of our world.

“Do I wish people were nicer to each other, especially women? Sure. Is it going to dominate the way I choose to live and how much time I devote to hoping to appeal to them? I have no interest after a while. I just want to feel decent when I wake up,” she said.

“I think with aging comes more certainty. You’re less timid. You're asking fewer questions about, ‘should I?’ ‘Can I?’ ‘Is that okay?’ ‘Is that allowed?’” the actress concluded. “With age and experience, you feel more certain about your place in the world.”

