Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Their Three Children

Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick had a rare family night out with their three children — son James, 20, and 13-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha. But unlike every other family that goes to a run-of-the-mill restaurant for their quality time, the Parker-Brodericks do things a little differently, and attended the opening night of Broadway's Some Like it Hot in New York City.



On Sunday, SJP and Broderick were photographed outside the Shubert Theatre with their kids. James, who is a student at Brown University, wore a black suit with a festive red and green plaid tie that coordinated with his dad's jacket, while his younger sisters dressed similarly in long dresses, floral overcoats, and heels.

SJP, for her part, wore a blue sequined dress underneath a white coat, and accessorized with mismatched polka-dot heeled sandals and strands of pearls.

Getty

Marion and Tabitha previously joined their mom at the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere back in September, and James has also hit the red carpet from time to time with his famous parents over the years, but for the most part, Parker and Broderick attempt to keep their children out of the spotlight. However, they do occasionally make an appearance on SJP's Instagram grid.



Last year, the mom of three got emotional after sending her son off to college and her daughters to middle school. "In the span of 7 days. One crosses the threshold into his freshman year of college. The other 2 into 7th grade," she wrote alongside a photo of each child, obscuring their faces for privacy. She added, "The house is different. We are different. They need us more. And far less. So many know. Gutted at the time passed. Passing. Exhilarated by the possibilities that await them. The love. The love. The love."

