Sarah Jessica Parker’s Almost-Sold Out Shoes Combine 2 Major 2023 Trends, and We Found 7 Lookalikes

Similar pairs start at $45.

By
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. 
Published on June 15, 2023 @ 11:00PM

Sarah Jessica Parker is a fashion icon, though you didn’t need me to tell you that. Her role as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City solidified her style status on its own, changing the fashion landscape forever. (Dramatic? Yes. True? Absolutely.) But Parker’s art of clothing goes beyond the screen with the classic silhouettes and show-stopping shoes she wears on the daily. 

Last week, the actress wore a pair of Election heels from her own label SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker while visiting the ‘And Just Like That…. It's Been 25 Years, a Sex and the City Experience’ in Manhattan. And get this: Just a day earlier, she donned the same ones. “I never choose favorites,” Parker said on the brand’s website, “but this silhouette just might be in the running.”

It’s no surprise Parker’s little black shoes have climbed to the top of her fashion list — they combine two of 2023’s biggest footwear trends: comfortable loafers and Mary Janes, which have been spotted on everyone from Taylor Swift to Kate Middleton. Their closed-toe, strappy attributes seamlessly blend with the comfortable, rounded toe box, making them a closet must-have. The only downside? The $545 shoe is just about sold out, but lucky for you, I found seven lookalikes that’ll give them a run for their money. 

7 Sarah Jessica Parker-Inspired Picks

First up are these elevated Charles & Keith Mary Janes. Not only do they come from a Jennifer Lopez-worn brand, but they embody SJP’s original shoes with three thin straps. Even better, the glossy patent finish and various hues keeps things exciting, while the cylindrical heel boasts about three inches. Style these with a bright-colored mini dress for a chic and put-together ensemble.    

Charles & Keith Buckled Cylindrical Heel Mary Janes

Charles & Keith

Shop now: $56; charleskeith.com

Amazon is no stranger to fashion-forward footwear — I would know, having found a cherry-red pair of loafer-meets-Mary-Janes that I’m officially adding to my collection. The shoes include adjustable straps, a low, thick heel, and vegan leather finish. But the magic is in the details: The pair boasts delicate buckles, a super-shiny exterior, and non-slip rubber sole. I can already see myself styling these with a pair of classic blue jeans and a basic tee for the most flattering casual ‘fit.      

Amazon Naiyee Mary Jane Shoes Women 3 Straps Adjustable Mary Janes Heels Chunky Dress Shoes

Amazon

Shop now: $50 (Originally $55); amazon.com

I never ever shy away from a stiletto; my 5-foot-nothing self needs the height! If you’re in a similar boat, or just love a good pump, these Vince Camuto heels are for you. Available in three colors, the sleek shoe is composed of rich leather, a column heel, and dainty bands. They mimic Parker’s picks, while keeping things uniquely original. Wear these with white tube socks and a plaid mini skirt for the perfect school girl attire.

VINCE CAMUTO Dahlein Mary Jane Pump (Women)

Nordstrom

Shop now: $119; amazon.com       

Parker’s shoes are next-level — though I wouldn’t expect anything less (she is the Manolo Blahnik queen, afterall). So take some style pointers from the master herself and slip into the dual-trend shoes, below. 

Zappos Journee Collection Isadorah Pump

Zappos

Shop now: $65–$90; zappos.com and dsw.com

Nordstrom Christian Louboutin Miss Jane Pump

Nordstrom

Shop now: $895; nordstrom.com

Free People Hendrix Heels

Free People

Shop now: $178; freepeople.com

Amazon Journee Collection Womens Wendy Heels Classic Mary Jane Pumps with Double Strap

Amazon

Shop now: $45–$55; amazon.com, zappos.com, and nordstromrack.com 

