Sarah Jessica Parker’s Flawless Skin Is Thanks to the Powder Shoppers Use to “Look Younger and More Awake”

It prevents makeup from creasing, too.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Replicate SJP's bright and smooth under eyes with the powder a shopper says makes them "look younger and more awake"
Photo:

Getty Images

As someone who has never looked awake in their life, I am envious of the way Sarah Jessica Parker always seems bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. You just know that she is hydrated and has good sleep hygiene. But of course, there’s more to it with skincare and makeup products, including Laura Mercier’s Secret Brightening Powder

Last month, makeup artist Matin Maulawizada worked with SJP and shared the full list of products he used. Among them was a concealer loved by mature shoppers and the Laura Mercier powder, which is specifically formulated to brighten and smooth under eyes. 

Ulta Laura Mercier Secret Brightening Powder for Under Eyes

Ulta

The Secret Brightening Powder is available in two shades: The first is for fair to medium skin tones and the second is for medium to deep skin tones. The powder is a micronized mill (aka, super tiny) that is light and transparent but still transformative, according to shoppers. 

To apply, pop a brush into the powder and pat (not swipe) it over your under eyes. You’ll notice less severe dark circles, brighter eyes, plus fewer wrinkles and fine lines — and if you’re wearing concealer, Laura Mercier’s Secret Brightening Powder will set it and keep it in place all day. 

“This is the only under-eye powder I have ever used that never creases,” a Sephora reviewer wrote. “It actually makes me look younger and more awake,” they concluded. A 76-year-old shopper said, “This powder creates a veil of light around the entire eye and makes it appear refreshed.” “[Laura Mercier’s Secret Brightening Powder] reduces creasing and the appearance of my wrinkles,” a final shopper said. 

If the thousands of five-star reviews are true, this powder will lessen your dark circles, wrinkles, and creasing. Head to Ulta and Sephora for the Sarah Jessica Parker-used Laura Mercier Secret Brightening Powder. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon Is a Gold Mine for Designer Fashion Deals, and This Hidden Outlet Has Premium Picks for Up to TK% Off
Amazon’s Designer Outlet Is Full of Premium Fashion Finds From Vince, Ugg, and Tory Burch for Up to 84% Off
Jennifer Garner Spanx Leggings
Jennifer Garner and I Both Can't Stop Wearing These Best-in-Class Butt-Lifting Leggings
Selena Gomez Wore a Dress With the Ultra-Comfy Heels
Selena Gomez Paired a $4,900 Dress With the Sneaker-Like Heels I Walked, Ran, and Danced in for 12+ Hours
Related Articles
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba Wore a Surprising Version of This Timeless Fall Jacket Trend
Selena Gomez Black Suit 2022 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on
Selena Gomez Poked Fun at the Hailey Bieber Eyebrow Drama by Launching a Rare Beauty Brow Gel
Yon-ka eye cream Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross' On-Sale Eye Cream Is From an Under-the-Radar French Brand Martha Stewart Uses
Favorite Lip Plumping Mask Overnight Moisturizer
I Wake Up With Less Haggard- and More Vibrant-Looking Skin Thanks to This Plumping Overnight Treatment
Hi Kaitlin! I hope all is well. My name is Amanda Lauro, Designer for InStyle. I reached out to Sophia Heald regarding an
Shoppers in Their 60s Saw a “Drastic Change” in Their Crepey Under-Eyes Thanks to This Best-Selling Balm
Amazon L'Oreal Eye Cream
A 55-Year-Old Shopper Says Their Under-Eyes Are “Smoother” and Less “Crepey” Thanks to This $9 Eye Cream
Honest Review of Chanel Highlighting Balm
I'm a Beauty Editor, and Here's My Take on Chanel's Viral Highlighter With 11 Billion Views
https://www.instagram.com/p/CvxQUxwNZ37/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
I Tried Tula's First-Ever Makeup Product That Just Launched, and It's Like 8 Hours of Sleep in a Tube
Shoppers Say This $22 Japanese Moisturizer Makes "Dry and Tight" Skin Feel "Softer and Plumper"
Shoppers Say This $22 Japanese Moisturizer Makes "Dry and Tight" Skin Feel "Softer and Plumper"
Replaced My Makeup With This Tinted Primer That Makes My Skin Look Flawless
I Replaced My Makeup With This Tinted Primer That Makes My Skin Look Flawless, Even During a Downpour
I thought I knew what it meant to have soft lips, this under the radar lip tint proved me wrong
I Thought I Knew What It Meant to Have Soft Lips, but This Under-the-Radar Tint Proved Me Wrong
Elf Cleansing Balm
I've Tried 40+ Cleansing Balms, but This $11 Tub Is the Best at Hydrating My 39-Year-Old Dry Skin
Shoppers "Immediately Saw a Difference" in Aging Skin After Using This New Version of The Amal Clooney-Approved "Magic Cream"
Fans "Immediately Saw a Difference" in Aging Skin Thanks to the Body Version of This Amal Clooney-Used Cream
Jennifer Garner's Plumping Moisturizer
Jennifer Garner's Plumping Moisturizer Comes in a $9 Body Version That Shoppers Say “Fends Off Wrinkles”
Jenna Lyons Says This âSuper Smooth and Creamyâ Highlighter Gives Her a 55-Year-Old Skin a Subtle Glow
Jenna Lyons Says This “Super Smooth and Creamy” Highlighter Gives Her 55-Year-Old Skin a Subtle Glow
Dermstore Skinmedica Sale HA5
My Secret to Smooth, Wrinkle-Free Skin Between Injection Appointments Is on Rare Sale for 20% Off