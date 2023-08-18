Sarah Jessica Parker’s Flawless Skin Is Thanks to the Powder Shoppers Use to “Look Younger and More Awake”

As someone who has never looked awake in their life, I am envious of the way Sarah Jessica Parker always seems bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. You just know that she is hydrated and has good sleep hygiene. But of course, there’s more to it with skincare and makeup products, including Laura Mercier’s Secret Brightening Powder.

Last month, makeup artist Matin Maulawizada worked with SJP and shared the full list of products he used. Among them was a concealer loved by mature shoppers and the Laura Mercier powder, which is specifically formulated to brighten and smooth under eyes.

Ulta

The Secret Brightening Powder is available in two shades: The first is for fair to medium skin tones and the second is for medium to deep skin tones. The powder is a micronized mill (aka, super tiny) that is light and transparent but still transformative, according to shoppers.

To apply, pop a brush into the powder and pat (not swipe) it over your under eyes. You’ll notice less severe dark circles, brighter eyes, plus fewer wrinkles and fine lines — and if you’re wearing concealer, Laura Mercier’s Secret Brightening Powder will set it and keep it in place all day.

“This is the only under-eye powder I have ever used that never creases,” a Sephora reviewer wrote. “It actually makes me look younger and more awake,” they concluded. A 76-year-old shopper said, “This powder creates a veil of light around the entire eye and makes it appear refreshed.” “[Laura Mercier’s Secret Brightening Powder] reduces creasing and the appearance of my wrinkles,” a final shopper said.

If the thousands of five-star reviews are true, this powder will lessen your dark circles, wrinkles, and creasing. Head to Ulta and Sephora for the Sarah Jessica Parker-used Laura Mercier Secret Brightening Powder.

