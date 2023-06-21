Sarah Jessica Parker Says Her Daughters Have Never Seen 'Sex and the City'

Unlike many of us, Sarah Jessica Parker's children aren't secretly watching Sex and the City under their parents' noses. In a new interview with Extra's Adam Glassman, SJP — who is out and about promoting the new season of And Just Like That ... out on Max tomorrow, June 22 — explained that her almost-14-year-old twins, Marion and Tabitha, haven't seen the original series just yet and she's not sure if they ever will.

"No, [Marion and Tabitha] have not. They'll be 14 [on June 22], as you know, at the end of this month," Parker said. "Thus far — maybe that's unique given the complication of me being their parent — thus far, it's not been something that's crossed their viewing radar, and perhaps it never will. I understand that."

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"They are aware of the show to the degree that they are interested. It's not a paramount topic in their lives." Parker added. She also spoke about the show's approach to grief, saying that she's excited to have audiences see how her character, Carrie Bradshaw, handles the emotions and the show's return to form having its lead be single again.



"I'm thrilled that Carrie's able to experience happiness and be curious again and explore life as a single woman in New York City," she said. "It feels buoyant and joyful. And silly and absurd. And sad, and sentimental, and romantic … When someone resurfaces from grief there is an opportunity to be more comfortable with joy."

The original Sex and the City aired on HBO from 1998 to 2004 and earned (and won) Emmy Awards, Golden Globes, and SAG Awards for its cast and crew. Its reboot, And Just Like That ..., premiered in 2021 and brought back much of the original group, excluding Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall.

Parker shares her twin daughters (who arrived via surrogate) with husband Matthew Broderick. They also have a 20-year-old son, James.

