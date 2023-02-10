Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Just Kissed on Set of "And Just Like That"

“This. Is. Not. A. Drill.”

Published on February 10, 2023
Sarah Jessica Parker John Corbett And Just Like That Kiss
Photo:

Getty Images

While many of us are still reeling from the news that John Corbett will, in fact, rejoin the Sex and The City gals (namely, Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw) as Aidan Shaw for season 2 of And Just Like That, SJP saw the internet’s frenzy and decided to go ahead and blow our minds.

On Thursday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram to casually reveal the fact that not only will Carrie and Aiden reunite next season, but they’re actually destined to kiss. In the first slide, the pair embraced (almost out of frame) on the streets of New York City, with Parker wearing a simple gray sweater and Corbett in a black jacket. The second slide then offered a blurry edit of a similar scene — romantic windblown hair and all — before the third detailed the pair hugging immediately after the kiss. 

Anticipating AJLT fans’ excitement (or anger, pending whether you’re team “Carrie and Aiden are toxic,” or not), SJP paired the snaps with an equally dramatic caption: “This. Is. Not. A. Drill. X, SJ.” The show’s official Instagram account also shared some snaps from the moment, captioning its post, “And just like that Carrie is back on her tip toes.”

SJP’s monumental reveal comes just days after she opened up about once again working with Corbett, and Carrie’s impending “happy reunion” with Aiden, when talking to Extra. “It's so nice. It's so happy,” she said. “He brings a lot of joy. He's a kind of preternaturally happy person and he's so excited to be back.”

“It's an amazing storyline that [executive producer Michael Patrick King] and the writers have sorted out. And I think will be really meaningful to the audience who feel a lot of affection for him,” the actress continued. “I can't say anything except, it's just really great to be in his company again and to have a storyline that is also happy and fun and familiar, but new because it's been 10, 15 some years.”

