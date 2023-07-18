Sarah Jessica Parker Just Wore the Concealer That Makes Dark Circles “Bright and Glowy,” Mature Shoppers Say

The good thing about the return of And Just Like That… (besides the weekly episodes) is Sarah Jessica Parker’s return to the public eye. It means that some mornings I can wake up, scroll through Instagram, and come across a breakdown of the beauty SJP wore to an event. A few days ago, makeup artist Matin Maulawizada did SJP’s makeup for an event in the Hamptons and shared a full list of the products he used on her on his Instagram. I was pleased to see her wearing a recent launch I’m hyped to try myself: Iris&Romeo’s Best Skin Days Treatment Concealer.

The collection’s 5-in-1 tinted moisturizer was the first product to convince me that skincare-makeup hybrid products could be simultaneously effective in both categories. Following the uber success of the product with thousands of five-star reviews, the brand launched a concealer version this June, which quickly made its way onto Parker’s face.

Credo Beauty

Think of Best Skin Days Treatment Concealer as a tinted eye serum and cream. On the skincare front, it’s formulated with vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and allantoin. It’s a dark circle-reducing, texture-smoothing, and wrinkle-fading serum that hydrates and plumps the skin.

Then, there is, of course, the pigment and makeup aspect; the Treatment Concealer comes in 12 light- to medium-coverage shades. It’s a brightening, blurring, and dewy concealer that locks in moisture without appearing oily or even looking like it’s there at all.

Best Skin Days Treatment Concealer has been out in the world for just over a month, but it’s already earning rave reviews among shoppers. A 53-year-old reviewer who is “very conscious of settling, caking products” said, “a single layer [is enough] to cover my stubborn dark circles.”

Another reviewer in their late 50s described the coverage as “virtually indistinguishable from my own skin, but better.” They also praised its staying power, noting that it still looked “100 percent” in tact after eight hours of wear. “[It] doesn't crease or crack throughout the day… It actually leaves my eyes looking bright and glowy,” another reviewer in their early 50s wrote.

Head to Credo to shop Iris&Romeo’s Best Skin Days Treatment Concealer. If you’d like to check out other highlights from Sarah Jessica Parker’s look, I recommend Naturium’s Phyto-Glow tinted lip balm for pillow-like lips and Bioeffect’s Imprinting Eye Mask for a skin-tightening effect.

Naturium’s Phyto-Glow Lip Balm

Naturium

Bioeffect Imprinting Eye Mask