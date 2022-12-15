Sarah Jessica Parker Modeled All Her Fendi Baguettes at Once

25 years ago, Fendi introduced its now-ubiquitous Baguette, a swingy shoulder bag that immediately found its place in the fashion pantheon when Sarah Jessica Parker wore it regularly on Sex and the City. This year, to celebrate the milestone, the brand partnered with her for a capsule collection of Baguettes (say it: it's not a bag, it's a baguette) and, naturally, the actress showed off her hard work on Instagram, giving her followers a peek at the entire candy-colored collection all at once.

While she gave a peek into what the styles would look like back in September at Fendi's special show during New York Fashion Week, SJP let everyone know that now, the bags are in stores and ready for purchase — and for fans of fashion and SATC to pledge their allegiance to the collab.

The bags are available in shimmering, sequined purple, coral, blue, and acid yellow options and each one comes with a customizable FF-logo plate, so anyone lucky enough to snag one of these iconic designs can add a little bit of personality to their looks.

“It was a special day when I designed this bag; the stars aligned. The horoscope said it was a Fendi day,” Silvia Venturini Fendi, the artistic director of accessories and menswear at Fendi, said in a press release when the 25th-anniversary collection dropped. In addition to SJP's capsule, the brand also re-issued a slew of its most popular designs, including sequined versions and even leopard print. In addition to Parker, the brand also enlisted Marc Jacobs to design special editions, Tiffany & Co. partnered with Fendi for bags, as well, and Japanese brand Porter even offered up a few designs for men.

