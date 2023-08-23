Carrie Bradshaw’s Apartment Is Littered With the Candle Brand Meghan Markle Is a Fan of, Too

You'll find it in every beauty editor's home.

Tamim Alnuweiri
I love watching the original Sex and The City (second movie not included). And Just Like That, however, is a hot mess that I hate-watch while cringing every few minutes. With Patricia Field out as the stylist, save for Kim Cattrall’s upcoming scene, I’ve found myself focusing less on the fashion and more on the beauty. It’s included a lot of Merit makeup and more recently I’ve noticed another and recently a returning guest from season four of SATC, a Diptyque candle

I’m slightly horrified that I have this information top of mind, but I remember the Diptyque candle making several appearances in Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment in season four. It was burned into my memory in episode four because it seemed dangerously close to setting her bedsheets on fire. In episode two of this season of AJLT, Carrie’s toothbrush holder was an empty Diptyque candle. A further scan revealed more of these candles in her apartment. I wasn’t able to catch which exact candles Carrie currently has, but at least one of the season four SATC scents was Diptyque’s Baies

Diptyque Paris BAIES (BERRIES)

Diptyque Paris

Diptyque’s candles, which you’ll also find in Meghan Markle’s home, have long been the gold standard of luxe candles for those in the know. Baies is one of the brand’s most popular scents. The base is blackcurrant berries that are lifted and lightened by floral notes as the candle burns. The small is $42 and burns for 20 hours, the next size up is $74 and burns for 60 hours. If you’d like your house to smell like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s, pick Tuberose. It’s a white flower that smells like honey and lilies. 

Diptyque Paris TUBÃREUSE (TUBEROSE)

Diptyque Paris

I’ll tell you what makes Diptyque candles so worth their price: First and most obviously, they are chic as hell — they’re decor pieces in their own right. Second, you don’t even have to light the candle to smell it. Walk by an unboxed Diptyque candle and you’ll catch delicate and endorphin-boosting whiffs of fragrant notes. Third, when Diptyque candles burn, they burn evenly. Lastly, the smell is noticeable but not overwhelming. It’s like having a fresh bouquet of flowers in the house and not like when your eyes burn while walking into the perfume section of a department store. 

Diptyque Paris SET OF 3 SMALL CANDLES

Diptyque Paris

Head to Diptyque to add some Carrie Bradshaw and Meghan Markle chicness and fragrance to your life. 

