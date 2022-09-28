Sarah Jessica Parker Had a Mother-Daughter Night Out At the Premiere of 'Hocus Pocus 2'

Sarah Jessica Parker's daughters are all grown up, and they seem to be following in their mother's fashionable, Manolo Blahnik-clad footsteps. The actress's 13-year-old twins, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, joined her at the New York premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 on Tuesday.

For the big night, SJP chose a gray, purple, and pink floral Armani Privé caftan with a multi-colored beaded trim. She wore the dress over cropped lilac taffeta pants and hot pink pointy-toe heels. Her hair was parted down the middle and gently tousled.

Marion chose a sparkly charcoal fit-and-flare dress, which she paired with maroon embellished peep-toe heels, and her sister Tabitha wore a black, long-sleeve babydoll dress and deep purple pumps. Their father and Parker's husband, Matthew Broderick, joined his ladies on the carpet to make the evening a family affair. The couple also shares 19-year-old son James Wilkie, whom has attended his fair share of premieres alongside his famous parents.

It seems like the cast of the highly anticipated sequel is already thinking about installment. SJP's co-stars, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy, both agree that they would be open to a third movie. "I'm envious of other actors who have franchises, and I was hoping for a sequel to First Wives Club, but we never got that," Midler told Entertainment Weekly. "After 30 years with no sequel to Hocus Pocus, I've always been envious of people who get to do their favorite character more than once. The fact that we got to do this finally, after 30 years of promoting the idea, I'm glad we got to do it. I'd love to have a franchise — especially a character I love playing,"

She added, "If there was a third one, of course I'd sign on, but I don't know how. I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship. It's good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"