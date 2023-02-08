Sarah Jessica Parker Teases Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw’s "Happy Reunion"

Sex and The City fans can expect to see a familiar (and beloved) face when And Just Like That… returns for season 2. To confirm the news, Sarah Jessica Parker is teasing a “happy reunion” between Carrie Bradshaw and former love interest Aidan Shaw, played by Jorden Corbett.

Parker opened up about working with Corbett again and how happy she is to be reuniting with the fan favorite.

"It's so nice. It's so happy," Parker told Extra at the New York City launch of the flagship boutique for the SJP Collection. "He brings a lot of joy. He's a kind of preternaturally happy person and he's so excited to be back."

The actress continued to gush about the return of Corbett’s character — hunky woodworker Aidan Shaw and Carrie’s on-and-off again boyfriend and later ex-fiancé — and how special of a reunion this is for longtime fans.

"It's an amazing storyline that [executive producer Michael Patrick King] and the writers have sorted out," said Parker. "And I think will be really meaningful to the audience who feel a lot of affection for him."

Without giving too much away about Shaw’s storyline, Parker did leave a few breadcrumbs, "I can't say anything except, it's just really great to be in his company again and to have a storyline that is also happy and fun and familiar, but new because it's been 10, 15 some years."

Fans speculated the reunion of this Aidan when the And Just Like That… Instagram account and SJP posted a photo of Carrie and Aidan walking down the streets of NYC hand in hand — as if nothing had changed.

“Shh. Don’t tell anyone,” the caption said.

Parker replied, “Shhhh. X, SJ.”

Exes to lovers or friendly exes? I guess we will have to wait until And Just Like That… drops its second season sometime around summer 2023. The first season is now streaming on HBO Max.