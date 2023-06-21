Sarah Jessica Parker's Bow Jumpsuit Is Giving Big Carrie Bradshaw Energy

Sarah Jessica Parker is gearing up for the big premiere of And Just Like That ... season 2 by channeling her beloved character with her most recent outfit. On Wednesday, just hours before the big red carpet event for the series, SJP was spotted checking out the sights and the sounds of New York City while doing some light promotional work for the Max (formerly known as HBO Max) show.

Parker posed for photographs at the Empire State Building in a black-and-white Carrie Bradshaw-approved OOTD that consisted of a tight black strapless jumpsuit with a giant ivory bedazzled bow on the chest. SJP did what she does best and styled the one-piece with a cropped white cardigan and coordinating polka-dot peep-toe pumps. Her famous blonde hair was worn in a low, wavy side-ponytail with a few face-framing strands left out for good measure. Unlike Carrie, SJP kept her accessories to a minimum, save for a black wristwatch, and her glam included black eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips.

Getty Images

The reboot to the beloved early 2000s show Sex and the City will premiere the first episode of its second season on Thursday, June 22, on HBO's streaming platform. ICYMI, Kim Cattrall made major news earlier this month when she confirmed that she would, in fact, be reprising her role as Samantha Jones. Despite there being rumored tension between the two stars, Parker told Entertainment Tonight that she is really excited about Cattrall's cameo.

Getty Images

"I was really excited about the idea," Parker said. "I thought it was a really good idea and I was thrilled that, you know, we could make it happen and that it worked for her and it's just really nice to see. It's really nice. I was really pleased."