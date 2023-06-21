Sarah Jessica Parker's Bow Jumpsuit Is Giving Big Carrie Bradshaw Energy

The bigger the bow ...

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023 @ 05:21PM
Sarah Jessica Parker Bow Jumpsuit Empire State Building
Photo:

Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker is gearing up for the big premiere of And Just Like That ... season 2 by channeling her beloved character with her most recent outfit. On Wednesday, just hours before the big red carpet event for the series, SJP was spotted checking out the sights and the sounds of New York City while doing some light promotional work for the Max (formerly known as HBO Max) show.

Parker posed for photographs at the Empire State Building in a black-and-white Carrie Bradshaw-approved OOTD that consisted of a tight black strapless jumpsuit with a giant ivory bedazzled bow on the chest. SJP did what she does best and styled the one-piece with a cropped white cardigan and coordinating polka-dot peep-toe pumps. Her famous blonde hair was worn in a low, wavy side-ponytail with a few face-framing strands left out for good measure. Unlike Carrie, SJP kept her accessories to a minimum, save for a black wristwatch, and her glam included black eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips.

Sarah Jessica Parker Bow Jumpsuit Empire State Building

Getty Images

The reboot to the beloved early 2000s show Sex and the City will premiere the first episode of its second season on Thursday, June 22, on HBO's streaming platform. ICYMI, Kim Cattrall made major news earlier this month when she confirmed that she would, in fact, be reprising her role as Samantha Jones. Despite there being rumored tension between the two stars, Parker told Entertainment Tonight that she is really excited about Cattrall's cameo.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon 'And Just Like That...' Season 1

Getty Images

"I was really excited about the idea," Parker said. "I thought it was a really good idea and I was thrilled that, you know, we could make it happen and that it worked for her and it's just really nice to see. It's really nice. I was really pleased."

Related Articles
Cynthia Nixon attends the Haute Living dinner celebrating Kristin Davis with Oceania Cruises and Haute Jets
Cynthia Nixon Just Spoiled Kim Cattrall's Cameo in 'And Just Like That ...'
Kristin Davis
Kristin Davis Wore Kate Middleton’s Easy-to-Style Summer 2023 Shoe Trend
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker Says Her Daughters Have Never Seen 'Sex and the City'
Emily Ratajkowski Milan 2023
Emily Ratajkowski Just Went Topless in an All-Black Power Suit
Rihanna
Rihanna Paired Her Denim-Meets-Camouflage Jumpsuit With a Matching Bra Top and a $700,00 Choker
Jennifer Lawrence No Hard Feelings NYC
Jennifer Lawrence Wore an Ivory One-Shoulder Gown With a Very High Slit
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Expertly Styled Dad Shorts With This $8 Summer Staple
Karen Pittman
Karen Pittman Knows ‘And Just Like That …’ Isn’t Your Mother’s ‘Sex and the City’
Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall 2007 'Sex In The City: The Movie'
'And Just Like That ...' Showrunner Michael Patrick King Was "Upset" About Kim Cattrall's Return for This Reason
Jacob Elordi Tiffany & Co. NYC Flagship
Jacob Elordi Made a Case For Leather Jackets in the Summer
Doja Cat Sexy Werewolf Instagram Post Red Makeup, Piercings, Leather Corset, Black Stockings
Doja Cat Just Gave a Whole New Meaning to the Pantsless Trend While Cosplaying a Sexy Werewolf
Jennifer Lawrence Red Dress
Jennifer Lawrence Paired a Sheer Tulle Jumpsuit With a Plunging, Structured Blazer
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore Two Very Different Takes on Lingerie Dressing in 24 Hours
Hailey Bieber Pink Slip Dress
Hailey Bieber Revived the Pink Slip Dress Trend That She Made Go Viral in 2022
Mary-Kate Olsen
Mary-Kate Olsen Ditched Her All-Black Uniform for a Surprisingly Colorful Outfit
Salma Hayek Big Hat and Denim Tube Top and Jeans Instagram
Salma Hayek Just Revived the Canadian Tuxedo With a Denim Tube Top