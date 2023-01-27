Sarah Jessica Parker Paired a Beaded Blouse With an Oversized Floral Blazer While Filming "And Just Like That"

And just like that … Sarah Jessica Parker is officially back on the streets of New York City to film the second season of the beloved Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That... — and she has already teased more stunning looks than we can keep up with. The latest? A mix of fashion icon meets fancy grandma that served quintessential Carrie Bradshaw when combined.

Filming amid typical New York City chaos on Wednesday, the actress stood out from the crowd in a funky ensemble comprised of a white-and-blue striped V-neck blouse (covered in gold beads) paired with a calf-length white skirt cinched at the waist with a braided gold belt. An oversized pink and green floral blazer akin to the pattern of your grandmother’s favorite couch added a layer of warmth to the look, and she accessorized with a pair of pearl necklaces, a pink crossbody bag, and brown heeled booties.

SJP wore her caramel-blonde hair in loose waves to finish the outfit, and (because a true Carrie Bradshaw look is never complete without a quirky accessory) she also carried around a beige tote bag that read: “Out getting ribs.”

While HBO Max has yet to announce the second season’s official release date, fans can look forward to getting caught up on the current lives of Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha (likely via text) sometime this summer. Recently, the show’s Instagram account teased what’s to come by sharing a photo of Carrie hand-in-hand with her ex-fiancé Aidan Shaw (played by John Corbett) captioned, “Shh. Don’t tell anyone.”