Sarah Jessica Parker Re-Wore Her Met Gala Gown for a Stop at the Bodega

Carrie Bradshaw re-wearing her Sex and the City wedding dress may have made headlines for the second season of And Just Like That ..., but Sarah Jessica Parker is taking a page from her character's upcycled fashion M.O. for a special project with Vogue. In a series of photos shared to her Instagram feed, Parker re-wore her Alexander McQueen dress from the "AngloMania" Met Gala back in 2006. That year, she attended the event with McQueen on her arm in a now-iconic gown that featured a tartan sash over a tulle dress with an intricately embellished corset.

In her Instagram post, SJP was decidedly more dressed-down, choosing to wear a slouchy, cozy-looking gray hoodie over the dress. While it was definitely not a gala-worthy accessory, she did add a pair of Dior shoes to complete the look, which she wore for a very glam-grunge trip to a bodega.

"Hello you. X, SJ," she captioned the post, which showed a slew of behind-the-scenes look at both her feature and the filming of AJLT.



Parker spoke about the McQueen dress in a video for Vogue, saying that her time with the designer was very important to her and that she kept as much as she could from her fittings with him.

"I was in love with him," she said in the video. "I have every pin he dropped from his mouth in my possession still. I have everything he cut off in my possession still. I have things that seem like nothing, from every fitting I did with him in my possession."

She also spoke about how shy the late designer was, saying that she could see it looking back at photos of them together.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

"What strikes me most about this photograph now, you can see where his shoulder ends and I begin, there's overlap there," she said of McQueen, who died in 2010. "What strikes me about this photograph is where our heads are, how careful I'm being ... The shyer he was, the more shy I became. I see that in this."

"It wasn't a fun night. It was, but it wasn't. Because I was so nervous. I just wanted him to be okay," she finished. "He knew how I felt about him. There was so much affection and such a deep admiration and everybody loved him, because he was such a touching person."

