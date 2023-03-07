Sarah Ferguson Says She and Princess Diana Would Have Friendly "Granny-Offs" If She Were Still Alive

And Fergie said that she's certain that Diana would be "thrilled" to see Prince Harry "so happy."

Published on March 7, 2023 @ 12:31PM
Fergie and Princess Diana
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, made an appearance today on Good Morning America, where she not only gave viewers a glimpse into her life as a grandmother, but also mused on what could have been if her confidante Princess Diana was still alive today.

People reports that during her chat, Fergie said that Princess Diana would be "very proud" of her five grandchildren and that if given the chance, the Duchess of York and the Duchess of Wales would inevitably engage in a little friendly competition. Fergie called it a "granny-off" and now it's all we ever want the royals to do (when they're done fighting with each other, of course).

"I think we'd have a 'Granny-Off,'" Fergie said of how they'd get along today if Diana hadn't passed away in a car crash back in 1997. "Because she would run faster in the races. I wonder — she'd probably be funnier. No, I think I'd be funnier."

Earlier this month, Ferguson told People that her grandchildren "just follow me around like Peter Pan. I'm 'Super Gran Pan!'"

Ferguson also explained that her grandchildren "think I'm very funny" — and are always showing her new things.

"August is teaching me about trains. My girls had Barbie dolls," she added.

Fergie and Princess Diana

Ferguson also spoke about her nephews, who have been in the news lately because of the revelations surfaced in Prince Harry's memoir, Spare.

"What I'm thrilled about is seeing Harry so happy," she said. "He's got his lovely wife, and he's got beautiful children. He deserves to be loved like that."

"I don't believe that any single person has the right to judge another person. I'm not in a position myself to make any judgments," Fergie finished. "I have been judged all my life, and I have no judgment on the Sussexes."

