Sarah Ferguson Said She and Princess Diana Were Arrested at Her Hen Party

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to share a hilarious story about a memory with her confidante Princess Diana from the night of her hen party (aka bachelorette party for our American sisters).

Following the release of her new novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, Fergie had Kelly Clarkson hysterically laughing as she recalled the events from her memorable hen party involving Lady Di.

She shared inside details about the night, which involved a costume that got them in trouble, ahead of her 1986 royal wedding to Prince Andrew. Fergie shared that she and Princess Diana dressed up in cop costumes for a night out at a club — and a photo showed the two sporting uniforms with matching caps (and Diana in a pair of black framed glasses) with drinks on the table in front of them.

"We sat down, and the waiter came up to us and said, 'Excuse me, this is a members club. And it's for fun, and we don't serve police officers here,’" she described.

"They thought you were real police officers?" Clarkson asked.

Fergie quickly responded, "Yes!"

Diana later broke character when she saw a woman wearing a dress she had. Fergie shared that the pair were arrested for “impersonating police officers.” And the night ended with them in the back of a police van. But the story doesn’t end there. She shared a comical tidbit about how Princess Diana noticed "smoky bacon flavored crisps" in the van, and she "started taking them and eating them."

Fergie said, "The policeman in the front seat — 'You can't do that!'” But they quickly realized it was Diana and her and set them free to continue their hen party.

Despite losing her best mate in 1997, Fergie said she doesn’t miss her because she’s with her “all day.”

"She and I, we laughed a lot. We got into trouble a lot," Ferguson continued. "You know what she used to do? She used to tell me the worst story, joke story, just before I had to be serious."