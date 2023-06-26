Sarah Ferguson Has Been Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

She found out during a routine mammogram screening.

Published on June 26, 2023 @ 07:53AM
Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, Duchess of York has been diagnosed with breast cancer, according to a representative for the royal per People.

On Sunday, the rep revealed that Ferguson was recently diagnosed with an "early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening," adding that she has undergone a single mastectomy at King Edward VII’s Hospital in London. "The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family," the spokesperson continued. "The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days."  

The representative went on to reveal that the royal was "symptom free" before her diagnosis, and believes "her experience underlines the importance of regular screening."

The day before she went in for surgery, Fergie — who is a mom to two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie — recorded an episode for her "Tea Talks" podcast, which was released on Monday morning. “Tomorrow I’m going in for a mastectomy,” she said, before urging listeners to get screened. “I want every single person who is listening to this podcast to go get checked, go get screened, and go do it."

The duchess then explained how her diagnosis and preparation for surgery has changed her outlook on life, telling the audience, “I’m taking this as a real gift to … change my life. I’m going to get super fit, super strong … and look at it straight on.”

