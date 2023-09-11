Sarah Burton Is Leaving Alexander McQueen After More Than Two Decades

She took over after the late designer's death in May 2010.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on September 11, 2023
Sarah Burton
Estrop/Getty Images

It's the end of an era at Alexander McQueen. Sarah Burton, who took over the fashion house after the death of Lee Aleander McQueen, announced that the Spring-Summer '24 fashion show in Paris will be the end of her "collaboration" with the brand. She worked alongside McQueen for 14 years and has helmed his namesake label since he passed.

Some of Burton's most notable creations for the label have been Kate Middleton's wedding gown, looks for Lady Gaga, and even dressing former first lady Michelle Obama. In a statement, she mentioned that she'd been with the brand for almost thirty years and that she considers everyone there family. Her time at McQueen has been marked by a focus on razor-sharp tailoring, an incorporation of earthy elements, rose motifs, and intricate beading and embellishment alongside airy gowns and sculptural elements.

"I am so proud of everything I've done and of my incredible team at Alexander McQueen. They are my family, and this has been my home for the past 26 years. I want to thank François-Henri Pinault for believing in me and offering me this amazing opportunity," Burton said in a statement released by McQueen. "Above all I want to thank Lee Alexander McQueen. He taught me so much and I am eternally grateful to him. I am looking forward to the future and my next chapter and will always carry this treasured time with me."

Lady Gaga

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
President Barack Obama (R) and first lady Michelle Obama (L) welcome Chinese President Hu Jintao

Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Kate Middleton Wedding

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

"I am immensely grateful to Sarah, and I want to personally thank her for her work over the past two decades, first alongside Lee Alexander McQueen, where her role was instrumental to his success, and then as the Creative Director since 2010," François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering, added. "Through her own experience, sensitivity and talent, Sarah continued to evolve the artistic expression of this iconic House. She kept and continued Lee’s heritage, attention to detail and unique vision, while adding her own personal, highly creative touch."

The house of McQueen mentioned that a "new creative organization for the House will be announced in due course," but offered no other details as to who would replace Burton as creative director after her final bow.

