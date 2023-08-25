Sandra Bullock Is Thankful for the “Outpouring of Support” She’s Received After the Loss of Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock is feeling “grateful” for the support she’s received following the death of her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, earlier this month.

According to a source who spoke to People, the actress has “seen the incredible outpouring of support toward ALS research since Bryan’s passing,” which occurred on Aug. 5.

“It was very important to her that when she and his family made the initial statement of Bryan’s passing, those who were on this journey with her and Bryan, from the beginning, were recognized — with the Healey Center at Mass General leading the way,” the insider said. “She is so grateful to all those who have donated and is happy that out of something so heartbreaking came something so positive for others.”

Randall’s passing followed a private three-year battle with ALS, his family previously shared in a statement.

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours,” they shared at the time. “At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

People notes that a spokesperson for the ALS Association said they saw “an additional $50,000 raised from donors in honor of Bryan and an increase of over 100,000 new visitors to our website” after Randall’s family asked for donations to be made to the organization in lieu of flowers.

“We are grateful for everyone who has donated, and our hearts are with Sandra and Bryan's family," the spokesperson shared. "We still need support to make ALS livable for everyone, everywhere, until we can cure it.”