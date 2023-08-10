Sandra Bullock's Sister Posted a Sweet Tribute to Bryan Randall Following His Death

"I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven."

Published on August 10, 2023
Sandra Bullock and Sister Gesine Bullock-Prado at 'The Lost City' Premiere
Following the news of Sandra Bullock's longtime partner, Bryan Randall's, passing, her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, is paying tribute to him with a sweet Instagram post. On Tuesday, Bullock-Prado shared a photo of a smiling Randall holding a cigar along with a heartfelt message.

"I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon," she captioned the post. "ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan."

She then asked that anyone interested in sending flowers donate in his honor instead. "In lieu of flowers, please donate to ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital (links in bio)," she wrote.

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall 'Oceans 8' Premiere

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Randall's family confirmed his passing after a three-year battle with ALS. "It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," they said in a statement to People. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," they continued. "At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."

The actress and photographer met back in 2015 when she hired him to shoot her son Louis's birthday celebration. During an appearance on The Red Table Talk in 2021, Bullock called Randall "the love of my life."

"I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children — three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever," she said at the time. "He's the example that I would want my children to have."

