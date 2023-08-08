After a quiet and under-the-radar relationship that began in 2016, Sandra Bullock's partner, Bryan Randall, passed away over the weekend after a private battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive neurodegenerative disease more commonly abbreviated to ALS. And while the couple kept their partnership out of the headlines, Bullock did open up about her approach to their relationship, how their blended family came together, and more during a 2021 appearance on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Bullock and Randall were so private, in fact, that he only accompanied her to a few major events, like the Ocean's 8 premiere in 2018. So, Bullock's December 2021 stop by the red table was a rare chance for her to speak about her life with Randall, which dated back to 2015, when she had hired the model turned photographer to shoot her son's birthday party.

She didn't feel the need to get married.

"I don't want to say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner, devoted mother," she said of getting married to Randall. "I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

She revealed that they parent together.

"We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It's the best thing ever," Bullock said. Bryan had an adult daughter, Skylar, from a previous relationship and Bullock has two adopted children, Louis Bardo Bullock and Laila Bullock. Before Bryan, she raised them on her own.

Getty Images

They were very private about their kids — but Bullock welcomed him into the fold quickly.

"I said, 'Remember that NDA you signed when you photographed my son?' I said, 'You know, that still holds,'" Bullock added. "He said, 'Why?' I said, 'I'm bringing a child home when I come back from Toronto.'" She also called him a "saint" for helping her raise her two kids even though they had only been together for a short period of time.

"He was so happy, but he was scared. I'm a bulldozer. My life was already on the track, and here's this beautiful human being who doesn't want anything to do with my life but the right human being to be there," she finished.



She spoke about his faith — and how she accepted it.

She called him "very Christian," saying: "I don't always agree with him and he doesn't always agree with me. But if they can take away from that and that is where they feel drawn to, he's the exact right parent to be in this position."

She said he was incredibly patient.

"Very patient. A saint. He has evolved on a level that is not human," she joked.

