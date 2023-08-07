Sandra Bullock's Partner of 8 Years Bryan Randall Has Passed Away

He had been battling ALS for the last three years.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023 @ 04:27PM
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall
Photo:

Jackson Lee/GC Images

After a private struggle with ALS, Sandra Bullock's longtime partner, Bryan Randall, has passed away at age 57. He had been dealing with ALS for the last three years, his family shared today. He died over the weekend.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," his family said, People reports. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," his family continued before ending the message by adding, "At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."

Bullock and Randall met in 2015 when the model and photographer was hired to shoot her son Louis's birthday. People adds that they went public that same year when they attended Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's wedding together.

Sandra Bullock attends the UK Special Screening of "The Lost City"

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

"I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children — three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever," Bullock said during an appearance on Red Table Talk in December 2021, where she also addressed her attitude toward marriage. "I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother. I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

During that same interview, she spoke about how happy she was that Randall was a great "example" for her children, even though they don't share some of the same views.

"He's the example that I would want my children to have," she said. "I have a partner who's very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don't always agree with him, and he doesn't always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don't agree with him."

