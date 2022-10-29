The Exfoliator Shoppers Say Makes Skin “Soft as a Baby’s Bottom” Has a Number of Other Surprising Benefits

If there’s one thing that cold weather makes us feel, it’s a longing for the warmth of summer. Think: sitting on a beach, soaking in the sun’s rays, sinking your toes in the hot sand, and getting that natural glow that warm weather days bring. While we’re far removed from that summer feeling, we found a way to still get a glow and have some fun with sand — all from your bathroom (summer sun not included). Australian beauty brand Sand and Sky offers some of that pure Aussie sand in its Pink Clay Smoothing Body Sand, an exfoliator and moisturizer that works overtime to give you gorgeous skin from the neck down.

The product comes in on-theme packaging — a pink pail with a small measuring scoop. Because of the formula’s powdery consistency, you’ll want to use the body sand during your shower routine so any excess product goes down the drain. Plus, it’s much easier to apply on already-damp skin. Use the scoop to get some sand, then smooth it over your legs, arms, and anywhere else you want to see results. Like any exfoliator, it’s best to apply in a circular motion. And when you’re done, it easily rinses off.

Sand & Sky

Shop now: $35; sandandsky.com

Using an exfoliator during cold temps removes a layer of dry, dead skin so your skin can feel smoother, softer, and healthier, but the Pink Clay Smoothing Body Sand takes exfoliating several steps further. Australian pink clay removes toxins from clogged pores that cause acne and ingrown hairs, while the macadamia oil moisturizes the skin. Coconut and macadamia shell also smooth out your skin, reducing the appearance of cellulite and stretch marks.

And like a scene out of Twilight, the body sand leaves you with a bonus after-effect: biodegradable glitter that makes your body glow after use. The shimmer, which shoppers say lasts about a day, is subtle enough that you won’t appear as if you stepped out of the '80s, but is a fun effect to achieve in the shower before a special night out.

One reviewer said they love the product for combating visible signs of aging, dryness, and dehydration, also noting it “smells amazing [and] leaves my skin baby-soft with a little shimmery sparkle.” Another shopper agreed, saying it’s the “best stuff I’ve found for breakouts…my skin feels so moisturized.” A third shopper, who “loves this stuff,” also said it is the “best exfoliant I have ever used” and that it “makes your skin feel as smooth as glass and as soft as a baby's bottom.”

Gift yourself or a fellow glow-seeker Sand and Sky’s Australian Pink Clay Smoothing Body Sand to tackle a number of winter skin care woes. A pail of this magical pink sand will hold you over until it’s summer again.