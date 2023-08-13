I’m Already Prepping for Fall Outfits With My Go-To Transitional Staple Meghan Markle Also Wears

The last few months have had some seriously brutal heat waves, but we’ve finally started to feel some relief. The (slightly) cooler weather is making me excited to shop for my favorite season — fall. If you think I’m the kind of person that’s already shopping for Halloween decorations and looking for my favorite caramel apple spice drinks from Starbucks in August, you would be correct. But when it comes to clothing, I prefer to opt for transitional pieces instead of overhauling my summer wardrobe this early in the season.

I’m moving away from buying cropped tanks, shorts, and sandals and have started looking at lightweight long-sleeves, trousers, and slip-on loafers. So when I saw Meghan Markle recently wearing a matching camel-colored Bleusalt sleeveless turtleneck and wide-leg pants, I was inspired to pull out my favorite transitional top, the Essential Sleeveless Mock-Neck Shirt from Sanctuary.

Sanctuary Essential Sleeveless Mock Neck Shirt

Nordstrom

The black mock-neck top comes in sizes XS through XL. It has a classic straight fit that isn’t too loose or too clingy on the body. The fabric has a ribbed texture and is made up of five percent spandex, which provides a decent amount of flexibility, so you can comfortably pull the mock neck over your head. The sleeveless design makes it a versatile piece that can easily be layered without the added bulkiness.

I bought this Sanctuary mock-neck two years ago, and it’s one of the most-worn pieces in my wardrobe. It has a good amount of stretch, so I don’t have to worry about ruining my hair when I put it on, which happens with some other mock-neck tops. My neck is super sensitive to fabrics, so I was concerned about the mock-neck being itchy and rubbing on my neck, but this one was super comfortable, and the fabric is soft. But the best thing about this top is that it’s multi-seasonal.

The high neckline and sleeveless design may seem like fall-wardrobe features, but I promise you it can be worn year-round. In the summer, I tuck the mock-neck into belted trouser shorts for a polished look. And in the fall, I wear it with an oversized blazer, jeans or trousers, and a pair of loafers or flats. I can take the top from day to night with accessories and from summer to fall by layering.

Shop Sanctuary’s Essential Sleeveless Mock-Neck Shirt before it sells out, as well as some of my other favorite mock-neck tops from Amazon below.

Inkoff Sleeveless Mock-Neck Top

Amazon

The Drop Karolina Sleeveless Mock-Neck Rib Sweater