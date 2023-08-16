Britney Spears and Her Husband Sam Asghari Are Separating

While 2023 is set to be a banner year for Britney Spears professionally, with her first new music release since 2022's collab with Elton John and the upcoming release of her memoir, The Woman in Me, multiple sources confirmed to People that the singer and her husband, Sam Asghari, are separating after more than six years together and 14 months of marriage. TMZ originally reported the news.

The split comes after news of Spears's friends "growing concerned" for her well-being. Following that news, rumors began circulating that Spears and Asghari were having marital struggles in March.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD

Spears first met Asghari on the set of her music video for "Slumber Party," and the two have been together through the superstar's high-profile conservatorship case. Throughout the ordeal, Asghari supported fans that rallied around the #FreeBritney movement, and the two got engaged in Sept. 2021.

The couple officially married in June 2022 in an intimate celebration that reportedly featured famous guests, including Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Selena Gomez. The Bride wore a custom Versace gown with a high slit and a white veil, matching the groom, who was also decked out in Versace, according to Vogue.



Sources told TMZ at the time that Spears had a prenup in place at the time to protect herself financially. The outlet also noted that "the likely end to the marriage will be a check from Britney to Sam that will settle things, at least financially."

