Sam Asghari Has Spoken Out For the First Time After Filing for Divorce from Britney Spears

Sam Asghari has broken his silence just days after it was confirmed that he was filing for divorce from his wife, Britney Spears. On Thursday, the actor addressed the split on his Instagram Story, where he asked followers to be “kind and thoughtful” as he and Spears navigate their new normal.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Asghari wrote against a black background. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

instagram/Sam Asghari

He continued, “Shit happens. Asking for privacy seems [ridiculous] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

In addition to Sam’s Instagram Story, the actor’s rep also addressed rumors about the split in a statement to People.

“There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos," Brandon Cohen from BAC Talent said. "However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.”

While Spears has yet to share her own thoughts on the breakup publicly, she has shared a handful of posts on Instagram in the wake of her divorce announcement — including a cryptic video that some fans think references the split.

“Sometimes you see more with your eyes closed 🙈 !!!” she captioned a video on Thursday of a painting that shows a woman sleeping.

Sam and Britney first met on the set of Spears’s “Slumber Party” music video in 2016 and dated for six years before eventually tying the knot in June 2022. The pair was married for 14 months.