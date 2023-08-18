Sam Asghari Has Spoken Out For the First Time After Filing for Divorce from Britney Spears

"Shit happens."

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 @ 10:31AM
Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood"
Photo:

getty

Sam Asghari has broken his silence just days after it was confirmed that he was filing for divorce from his wife, Britney Spears. On Thursday, the actor addressed the split on his Instagram Story, where he asked followers to be “kind and thoughtful” as he and Spears navigate their new normal.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Asghari wrote against a black background. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

Sam Asghari divorce instagram story

instagram/Sam Asghari

He continued, “Shit happens. Asking for privacy seems [ridiculous] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

In addition to Sam’s Instagram Story, the actor’s rep also addressed rumors about the split in a statement to People

“There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos," Brandon Cohen from BAC Talent said. "However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.”

While Spears has yet to share her own thoughts on the breakup publicly, she has shared a handful of posts on Instagram in the wake of her divorce announcement — including a cryptic video that some fans think references the split.

“Sometimes you see more with your eyes closed 🙈 !!!” she captioned a video on Thursday of a painting that shows a woman sleeping.

Sam and Britney first met on the set of Spears’s “Slumber Party” music video in 2016 and dated for six years before eventually tying the knot in June 2022. The pair was married for 14 months.

Related Articles
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Breakthrough Prize
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Are Putting Their House on Airbnb — and They'll Be There to Capture Content With You
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a T-Shirt Bearing a Love Poem on Ben Affleck's Birthday
Britney Spears Sam Asghari Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood
Britney Spears and Her Husband Sam Asghari Are Separating
Prince Harry United States team Wheelchair Basketball Invictus Games
We Finally Have a Trailer and Release Date for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Next Netflix Series
Linda Evangelista and Salma Hayek
Linda Evangelista Has Spent Holidays With Her Son's Stepmother, Salma Hayek
Ashley Olsen at 2021 CFDA Awards
Ashley Olsen Secretly Welcomed Her First Baby
zoey deschanel jonathan scott
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Are Engaged
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody "Ready Or Not" Screening 2019
Leighton Meester Said She and Husband Adam Brody Want Their Daughter to Understand Her Privilege
Gabrielle union dwyane wade
Gabrielle Union Wore the Sexiest Plunging LBD While Matching With Zaya Wade During a Family Night Out
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre April 2023
Priyanka Chopra Is the World's Most Supportive Wife at the Opening Weekend of the Jonas Brothers' 'The Tour'
Hailey Bieber Strawberry Girl
Hailey Bieber Is Watching ‘Sex and the City’ For The First Time While Ushering in Strawberry Girl Summer
NEWS: Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Are Fueling Dating Rumors With Their Recent Public Outing
Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Are Fueling Romance Rumors With Their Recent Public Outing
Ciara, Russell Wilson 2022 ESPYs
Ciara and Russell Wilson's Relationship Timeline
sydney sweeney glen powell cinemacon
Sydney Sweeney Just Revealed Her True Feelings Surrounding Those Glen Powell Romance Rumors
Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion
Rapper Tory Lanez Has Been Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
ciara russell wilson espys
Ciara Is Pregnant With Her and Russell Wilson’s Third Child