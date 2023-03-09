Are These Confusing Dad Sneakers That Supermodels and Celebrities Keep Wearing the New "It" Shoes?

In my opinion, one of the best things celebrities ever did for us was embrace the sneaker trend (or perhaps they started it — it’s a very chicken-and-egg situation), as it made it appropriate to wear sneakers in pretty much every setting. Most heels are simply impractical, especially if you live in a sprawling metropolitan city and spend most of your time walking. While stars have most notably been wearing sporty dad kicks from New Balance on repeat for the last few years, recently we've noticed a shift towards another dad-favorite footwear category: Hiking sneakers.

We know what you're thinking — gorpcore, really? But it seems that our sneaker muse, Bella Hadid, wants to push a gorpcore agenda, and we aren't mad about it. On many occasions, Hadid has been caught sporting various styles of hiking sneakers from Salomon while prancing around the city, and she’s not the only celebrity who's a fan; Emily Ratakowski, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber have also rocked a pair of Salomons while out and about recently.





Most notably, Saloman took center stage as Rihanna's shoe choice for her iconic Super Bowl halftime show (the MM6 low-top sneakers from Maison Margiela's collaboration with Salomon, to be specific). It makes sense as she needed something sturdy to be suspended on stage up to 60 feet off the ground, and what’s more sturdy than a pair of hiking shoes? If you want the technicals, Salomon makes shoes that ensure you have a smooth ride on any and all terrain. Most of them have that chunky dad look we’ve grown accustomed to, but unlike New Balances, they have a more rugged appearance with treaded soles and quick laces.

While the exact pairs celebrities have worn are hard to find, you can shop various styles at Amazon starting at $59. We love this on-sale running style that one reviewer said hugs her feet “perfectly” and is the “GOAT of hiking /trail shoes.” Available in seven color combinations, these rubber sole shoes are perfect for both slippery mountain trails and rainy days in the city (which are basically the same thing, if you ask me).

Amazon

Shop now: $84–$130 (Originally $130); amazon.com

Another waterproof option, the Salomon Xa Pro 3D Trail Running Shoes are the epitome of gorpcore. While you could hike Mount Kilimanjaro in them, there’s a good chance you may simply wear them to get an iced oat milk latte. As one shopper put it, these shoes are “so fresh” and “very comfortable.”

Amazon

Shop now: ​​$84–$130 (Originally $130); amazon.com

I wonder if the French sportswear brand knew what would become of it when they were founded in 1947 — the brand's mission is to "make gear that transforms sports experiences," and while most of us aren't trail runners, keeping up with celebrity trends can feel like a sport in itself. Shop more of our favorite Salomon sneakers on Amazon below.

Amazon

Shop now: $77–$94; amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $68–$109; amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $90; amazon.com

