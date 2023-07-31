Salma Hayek’s Cheery Yellow String Bikini Is the Mood Booster We Needed Today

Salma saves the day once again.

By Averi Baudler
Salma hayek instagram yellow bikini
instagram/salma hayek

If you’re currently suffering from a case of the post-weekend blues, one: you’re not alone; and two: Salma Hayek has you covered. On Sunday, the actress shared a pair of photos from her weekend adventures that featured a bright-yellow bikini top that’s not only sure to cut through any Monday morning gloom, but will serve as the perfect outfit inspo for your next summer escapade.

In the first slide of Hayek’s Instagram post, the A-lister posed with her arm slung around her scuba instructor Martina Engel’s shoulders while wearing a sunny bustier swimsuit top complete with triangle-shaped cups tied together with a dainty bow. Salma kept her diving suit on her lower half in the snap, concealing what may or may not have been matching yellow bottoms, and opted to go makeup-free during the outing. She finished the look by tying her hair up into a messy ponytail and styling her suit with nothing but the ultimate summer accessory: an ice-cold beer. 

salma hayek diving instagram yellow bikini

instagram/salma hayek

“​​Hanging out with my favourite dive master @martina_scubadiving_instructor 🤿🍺,” she captioned the post, adding the same message in Spanish. “Pasando el rato con mi instructora de buceo favorita @martina_scubadiving_instructor 🤿🍺.”

This isn’t the first time that Hayek has slipped into a sexy swimsuit to take on the summer — in fact, it’s far from it. Just last week, the star sported a timely Barbie-approved pink one-piece suit while splashing around a pool with her husband, François-Henri Pinault, which came just days after she celebrated national bikini day in a multicolor crochet string bikini.

“Happy #NationalBikiniDay! 👙 Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?!” she captioned her Instagram post at the time. “Let’s hope they don’t ban them too #notathrowback.”

