Salma Hayek's Lacy, Iridescent Blue Gown Gave Vampy Cinderella

Salma Hayek’s red carpet attire may usually consist of bright colors, plunging necklines, and sequins galore, but the actress just decided to take a slight departure from her typical formalwear M.O. by trying vampy dressing on for size at the Time100 Gala.

On Wednesday evening, the Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress arrived at New York City’s Lincoln Center in a stunning iridescent blue Gucci gown reminiscent of Cinderella’s famous frock — but the color is where the similarities stopped. While the Disney princess’s look was all about volume and glamor, Hayek took a much sexier approach, upping the dress’s edginess with an intricate black lace overlay, sleek column-style silhouette, and a dramatic sheer train. Diamond drop earrings and a matching silver clutch accessorized Selma’s goth-glam gown, and she finished the ensemble with a sleek blowout and a blue-gray smoky eye.

Although Sayek walked the star-studded carpet with no mention of her Magic Mike co-star, Channing Tatum, her outing came just a day after she celebrated the actor’s birthday with an iconic behind-the-scenes photo from their time together on set.

In the snap, the pair flexed their muscles in incredibly contrasting outfits: Salma’s being a plain green tank top, khaki jeans, and black sandals, and Channing’s consisting of a pair of black underwear and…nothing else.

Instagram/Salma Hayek

“Those of us who didn't work out daily, kept their clothes on. Feliz cumpleaños @channingtatum #magicmike,” Hayek jokingly captioned the photo.

Of course, the pair’s pals wasted no time trolling Tatum in the comments, with Hayek’s Eternals co-star, Kumail Nanjiani, writing, “He's holding his breath so hard he's gonna pass out and hit his head.”