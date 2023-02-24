Salma Hayek Looked Like an Actual Star at Milan Fashion Week

The queen that keeps on giving.

Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Published on February 24, 2023
Salma Hayek at Gucci
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci

Salma Hayek's style never lets us down and that was clearer today than ever. Whether it be her bombshell twist on a leather jacket as a skirt, her take on the less-is-more trend (see: a fishnet dress and black lingerie), or her numerous (I've lost count at this point) bikini-clad selfies — Salma's sexiness is no secret.

On Friday, the actress attended the Gucci Fall/Winter 2023/24 show at Milan Fashion Week and sat front row looking as radiant as ever. Donning a vibrant blue long-sleeve mididress embellished with silver sparkles and sequin appliqués, the dress featured a cutout detail on the bodice and a diagonal hem. She paired the star-studded dress with a pair of metallic silver open-toed platform heels and a matching clutch. 

Adding her signature touch of glam, Salma accessorized with diamond stud earrings, as well as a pair of gunmetal blue aviator sunglasses. Her hair was worn down in a straight style with a middle part, and she combined a sultry smoky eye with rosy cheeks and pink lips.

Salma Hayek & Family at Gucci

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci

It was a family affair for Hayek in Milan. She was joined by her husband, French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, and daughters Mathilde and Valentina Paloma Pinault. Just a week ago, she revealed that she didn't know she was getting married the day of their wedding. "I had a phobia of the marriage thing," Hayek told Glamour. "I didn't even know I was getting married that day. It was like an intervention. They just took me to the court. My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me." Hayek and Pinault married on Valentine's Day in 2009, two years after they welcomed their daughter Valentina. 

She continued, "The reason why it was a courthouse wedding was because they dragged me there. I was nervous. And then after, there was a lunch at his parents' house. My mother-in-law, who's the most tasteful person when it comes to entertaining, had already been doing the lunch. I had no choice."

