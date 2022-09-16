Salma Hayek's Sheer, Bedazzled Dress and Exaggerated Shawl Screamed Flapper Girl

All that glitters.

Salma Hayek Caring for Women Dinner
Sheer dresses are not going anywhere — for starters, the New York Fashion Week runways were littered with see-through and fishnet frocks. Not to mention, celebrities and style tastemakers continue to don the trend with Salma Hayek being the most recent to do so.

On Thursday, the actress and producer attended and served as a co-chair of the first-ever Caring for Women dinner hosted by the Kering Foundation. For the event, Hayek wore a striking black strapless Gucci gown with scattered rhinestone detailing and a sheer skirt. An exaggerated shawl and handbag made of shredded chiffon accompanied the dress that was then accessorized by a diamond bolo tie-like choker and simple stud earrings. Her hair was pulled into an oversized updo embellished by a wide black headband. For glam, Hayek chose peachy tones for her eyeshadow, blush, and lip. 

The event — which was hosted by Anderson Cooper and co-chaired by Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault, as well as Gisele Bündchen, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Julie Mehretu, and Gloria Steinem — raised over $3 million for three of the Kering Foundation’s partner organizations, including the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), Ms. Foundation For Women, and Global Fund For Women.

During the dinner, Hayek delivered an impassioned speech about the cause. “We’ve come together to create a family … a community … a movement that says violence against women must stop. I know that it will,” she said to the crowd. “Because I feel the power in this room. This is the dream. You are making it happen. And it doesn’t stop here.”

The Kering Foundation works to “combat violence against women by supporting survivors to live free from violence, changing behaviors and attitudes to break the cycle of violence and taking collective action to stand against violence,” according to a press release.

