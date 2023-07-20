Salma Hayek Says She’s Never Gotten Botox

If you’ve ever wondered about Salma Hayek’s secret to maintaining her glowing complexion, look no further. On Wednesday’s episode of the Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast with Kelly Ripa, the actress sat down with the host to chat about aging and beauty regimes — and she wasn’t afraid to touch on her history with injectables (or lack thereof).

When asked by Ripa if she’d ever used Botox, Hayek quickly answered, “No Botox!” to which the host replied, “You’re amazing.”

Salma then revealed that she believes the key to her skin’s health is actually meditation. “I know what it is,” the A-lister began. “Because of a lot of things in my body and health issues, somehow I developed this strange meditation that I keep evolving. I can do it for hours because I don’t feel the time, and it’s so much fun.”

She continued, “It’s actually feeling the energy. It moves and it dances inside of you, different feelings and sensations. So I do a lot of the frequency machines. Sometimes when I’m doing it, people tell me when I come out of the room, ‘Oh my god. Again, you look 20,'”

While some may find it hard to believe that something as simple as meditation keeps Hayek looking so young, the actress insisted that she can tell a difference in her appearance when she can’t find time to fit it into her schedule.

“When I don’t do it for some time, guess what? The face starts to drop and everything starts to drop,” she shared, adding that even her husband, François-Henri Pinault, can notice the change. “My husband doesn’t believe in it, but when it’s really bad ... he’ll go, ‘Have you been doing your yoga?’ He won’t even call it that.”