I Walked, Danced, and Traveled in This Salma Hayek-Worn Pants Trend That’s Basically Elevated Sweats

She just reminded me to refresh my collection.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023 @ 06:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Salma Hayek Satin Joggers
Photo:

Getty Images

It’s funny how fashion works. Pieces you used to wear all the time sometimes just totally fall off your radar entirely — or maybe, that’s just the case for me. Whether you can relate to this or not, I’m beaming right now because Salma Hayek just reminded me about a genius pants trend that I used to wear all the time in high school and college — and I really do mean, all the time. And thanks to Salma, I’m now bringing it back into my life.

The Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress has been wearing her fair share of out-there attire (see: this mesh dress she styled with basically nothing underneath), but one of her recent looks is a bit more understated, and, thus, slightly more wearable in my — and your! — day-to-day. We love an easy, peasy piece!  It was a bit more “hidden,” as it was part of an Instagram series that mainly featured stunning images from her latest Marie Claire UK cover shoot. But if you scrolled through the carousel, you’ll see the actress shared a behind-the-scenes, which is where I spotted satin joggers — the pants trend I totally forgot about. 

Salma Hayek Satin Joggers

Instagram @salmahayek

Yes, satin joggers are the most underrated pants trend of the moment — and I’d be happy to argue with you if you disagree. Satin, or silk, joggers truly are the epitome of having the “best of both worlds,” as the style fuses the relaxed-fitting silhouette and comfy details of sweatpants, like elastic waistband and hems, with the elegance and refinement of a pair of silky, soft trousers. Combined, you have the most high-fashion, elevated version of “sweats” you could possibly have. So, it’s fitting that Hayek, who never fails to hit the style mark, opted to wear them for a long day of shooting.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Satin Jogger Pants Casual High Waist Long Lounge Pant Trousers with Pockets

Amazon

Shop now: $30 with coupon (Originally $33); amazon.com

Lunya Washable Silk Jogger Pant

Lunya

Shop now: $198; lunya.com

ATM ANTHONY THOMAS MELILLO Silk Joggers

Nordstrom

Shop now: $275; nordstrom.com

I used to live in satin joggers because they were the easiest thing to put on and look put together, but still feel comfortable enough for a long day of classes on campus or many hours spent sitting on a plane and walking around the airport. What’s more, the bottoms are also incredibly versatile, meaning they pair well with just about every top, from sweaters to hoodies, as well as shoes like heels or sneakers. That’s why I used to wear them for late nights out on the town, too. (Oh, the college days.) 

That said, the way you wear them obviously depends on the vibe you’re going for, but therein lies the beauty of these pants too: They’re like a chameleon that can transform into every look you want, but they’ll always (and I mean always) maintain a maximum level of comfort and wearability. Inspired to add a pair of satin joggers to your closet? Same. Shop some of the best below.

betusline Women's Satin Jogger Pants

Amazon

Shop now: $28; amazon.com

Saks CALVIN KLEIN Solid Cargo Joggers

Saks 5th

Shop now: $60 (Originally $100); saksoff5th.com

Allegra K Women's Drawstring Elastic

Amazon

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

Lilysilk Safari Silk Pants

Lilysilk

Shop now: $159; lilysilk.com

mmlafleur Amelia Jogger - Arpeggio Print Washable Silk

M.M.Lafleur

Shop now: $165 (Originally $325); mmlafleur.com

Uniqlo Satin Drape Jogger Pants

Uniqlo

Shop now: $25; uniqlo.com

ATM ANTHONY THOMAS MELILLO Silk Joggers

Nordstrom

Shop now: $296; nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Hailey Bieber Lives in This Pastry-Inspired Earring
Hailey Bieber’s Been Living in These Pastry-Inspired Earrings That Are a Fun Take on French Girl Style
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett Just Went Backless in a Frilly Skirt and the Quintessential Y2K Belt People Love to Hate
Drew Barrymore Just Dropped an Entire List of Affordable Beauty Must-Haves That âWonât Let You Downâ (Update: 3 images)
Drew Barrymore Just Revealed Her Favorite Beauty Picks Starting at $7 — Including One That “Saves” Her Skin
Related Articles
Julia Fox Belt Skirt Denim Boots Milan Fashion Week 2023
Julia Fox Just Wore Five Belts as a Skirt With Sky-High Denim Boots
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett Just Went Backless in a Frilly Skirt and the Quintessential Y2K Belt People Love to Hate
Salma Hayek at Gucci
Salma Hayek Looked Like an Actual Star at Milan Fashion Week
Riley Keough Premiere
Riley Keough Paired Her Plunging and Backless LBD With Matching Opera Gloves
Ashton Kutcher Cariumas
Ashton Kutcher Can’t Stop Wearing the Internet-Famous Sneakers My Mom and I Swear By
Shoppers Have Been Wearing These "Perfectly Baggie" $33 Sweats for "3 Days Straight"
These $30 “Buttery” Sweatpants Are So Comfortable, Shoppers Have Worn Them for "3 Days Straight"
Mgemi Sneaker Exclusive
The Italian Shoe Brand Celebs Love Has a New, Ultra-Comfy Dad Sneaker That InStyle Readers Can Shop First
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts Ushered in Spring With a Pastel Dress and the Metallic Shoe Trend Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing
These Top-Rated Levi's Are 'Seriously So Comfortable' and They're on Sale for 72% Off at Amazon
These Now-$22 Levi's Jeans Are "Almost as Comfortable as Sweatpants," According to Shoppers
Nordstrom Jeans Sale
One Detail on These Comfy, High-Waisted Jeans Makes All of My Outfits Look More Elevated
Jennifer Lopez Brought Back One of the 2020âs Hottest Trends in a Brand Celebrities Canât Stop Wearing
Jennifer Lopez Just Paired a $38,450 Bag With One of 2020's Biggest (and Comfiest) Trends
Amazon Shoppers Walked â20 Milesâ in These Khloe Kardashian-Worn Sneakers With Zero "Aches"
Amazon Shoppers Say They Can Walk “20 Miles” With Zero “Aches" in These Khloé Kardashian-Worn Sneakers
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Just Wore the 3-Piece Outfit Formula I Always Go Back to
Spring Trench Coat Styles
7 Spring Trench Coat Styles That Are Trending for 2023
Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'Very Comfortable' During 12-Hour Shifts â and They're Nearly $60 Off
The "Very Comfortable" Sneakers Nurses Rely on for 12-Hour Shifts Are Nearly 60% Off at Amazon
J.Crew Just Slashed an Extra 60% Off Its Sale Section â and It Includes Meghan Markleâs Rain Jacket
J.Crew Slashed an Extra 60% Off Its Sale Items for the Next 6 Hours — Including Meghan Markle’s Rain Coat