I Walked, Danced, and Traveled in This Salma Hayek-Worn Pants Trend That’s Basically Elevated Sweats

It’s funny how fashion works. Pieces you used to wear all the time sometimes just totally fall off your radar entirely — or maybe, that’s just the case for me. Whether you can relate to this or not, I’m beaming right now because Salma Hayek just reminded me about a genius pants trend that I used to wear all the time in high school and college — and I really do mean, all the time. And thanks to Salma, I’m now bringing it back into my life.

The Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress has been wearing her fair share of out-there attire (see: this mesh dress she styled with basically nothing underneath), but one of her recent looks is a bit more understated, and, thus, slightly more wearable in my — and your! — day-to-day. We love an easy, peasy piece! It was a bit more “hidden,” as it was part of an Instagram series that mainly featured stunning images from her latest Marie Claire UK cover shoot. But if you scrolled through the carousel, you’ll see the actress shared a behind-the-scenes, which is where I spotted satin joggers — the pants trend I totally forgot about.

Instagram @salmahayek

Yes, satin joggers are the most underrated pants trend of the moment — and I’d be happy to argue with you if you disagree. Satin, or silk, joggers truly are the epitome of having the “best of both worlds,” as the style fuses the relaxed-fitting silhouette and comfy details of sweatpants, like elastic waistband and hems, with the elegance and refinement of a pair of silky, soft trousers. Combined, you have the most high-fashion, elevated version of “sweats” you could possibly have. So, it’s fitting that Hayek, who never fails to hit the style mark, opted to wear them for a long day of shooting.

Amazon

Shop now: $30 with coupon (Originally $33); amazon.com

Lunya

Shop now: $198; lunya.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $275; nordstrom.com

I used to live in satin joggers because they were the easiest thing to put on and look put together, but still feel comfortable enough for a long day of classes on campus or many hours spent sitting on a plane and walking around the airport. What’s more, the bottoms are also incredibly versatile, meaning they pair well with just about every top, from sweaters to hoodies, as well as shoes like heels or sneakers. That’s why I used to wear them for late nights out on the town, too. (Oh, the college days.)

That said, the way you wear them obviously depends on the vibe you’re going for, but therein lies the beauty of these pants too: They’re like a chameleon that can transform into every look you want, but they’ll always (and I mean always) maintain a maximum level of comfort and wearability. Inspired to add a pair of satin joggers to your closet? Same. Shop some of the best below.

Amazon

Shop now: $28; amazon.com

Saks 5th

Shop now: $60 (Originally $100); saksoff5th.com

Amazon

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

Lilysilk

Shop now: $159; lilysilk.com

M.M.Lafleur

Shop now: $165 (Originally $325); mmlafleur.com

Uniqlo

Shop now: $25; uniqlo.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $296; nordstrom.com

