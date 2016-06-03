Salma Hayek looked quite regal for the London premiere of her new film A Tale of Tales, wearing a heavily embellished Gucci cocktail dress for the red carpet. But the real star of her look? Her bold red lips.



Hayek’s makeup artist Jo Baker took to Instagram to share a couple smoldering images of the actress from the red carpet and we were thrilled to learn that she achieved the fiery pout with drugstore lipstick.

That’s right, Baker used Rimmel London latest innovation – Provocalips 16HR Kissproof Lip Colour, a two-step product that entails applying the color and allowing 60 seconds for it to set before adding a topcoat to lock it in while also adding shine. Baker didn’t specify which shade she used, but we’re going to go out on a limb and assume it’s Play with Fire, a stunning red.

Replicating Hayek’s lip look won’t break the bank, Rimmel London Provalips retail for $6.99 at Walgreens.