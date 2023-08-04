Salma Hayek Just Wore the Bag of the Summer, and This Amazon Lookalike Is on Sale for $20

It has room for all of your essentials and more.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023 @ 01:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Salma Hayek
Photo:

Instagram @salmahayek

Salma Hayek is the queen of summer. The actress and producer is living her best life this season and sharing it all on her socials, where she’s clearly mastered the art of the bikini picture. In her latest post, however, she traded her swimsuit for a casual, everyday ensemble, complete with the hottest bag of the summer: a rattan tote. While woven, straw bags have been a staple for years, celebrities can't stop wearing them in 2023. So, naturally, I found a stylish lookalike of Hayek’s pick that’s on sale for just $20 at Amazon.

The Molodo Straw Bag seamlessly blends function and style. It’s the perfect size to fit all of your summertime essentials, plus a little extra, and it has a convenient inside pocket for easy organization. Plus, its zipper closure will keep your goods safe, whether you’re toting the bag on everyday errands or taking it to the beach or pool. Of course, the pick has the same straw makeup as Hayek’s and statement leather handles for an added element of style. And, the best part: It’s currently marked down to its lowest price in the past 30 days, so you may want to snag it sooner rather than later. 

Molodo Straw Tote Bag

Amazon Molodo Straw Bag Round Summer Straw Large Woven Beach Bag Purse For Women Vocation Tote Handbags With Pom Poms

Amazon

Hayek certainly isn’t the only fan of the rattan style; shoppers are loving the Molodo tote, according to their rave reviews. One customer called it a “beautiful summer bag,” saying they’ve “used it so much during the [season], especially on beach trips.” A second person who purchased the style for vacation agreed, adding that it’s “light as a feather, rolls up for packing, [and] fits all you need” — plus, it looks “nicer in person.” 

Another shopper described the tote as “comfortable and the perfect size, especially if you carry around your laptop with you.” They also went on to compliment the “zip-top closure for security.” In addition to its size and look, reviewers are also praising the bag for its durability. One purchaser traveled for 10 days and “only took this bag,” which they called “very strong” after it “served [them] all day at the beach, and all night, too.”    

Be sure to snag the celeb-worn summer bag style while it’s still on sale for just $20 at Amazon, and browse through more rattan tote finds, below. 

Tellrain Woven Tote Handbag 

Amazon Tellrain Straw Bag for Women Woven

Amazon

Tellrain Woven Beach Bag

Amazon Straw Bags for Women Summer Beach Woven Tote

Amazon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Jennifer Lopezâs Basic White Tank Is âSexy and Comfortable at the Same Time,â According to Shoppers
Jennifer Lopez’s Basic White Tank Is “Sexy and Comfortable at the Same Time,” According to Shoppers
Body Serum
I Have Photos to Prove How Drastically This Body Serum Minimized My Worst Insecurity: Hyperpigmentation
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s Standout Cover Shoot Accessory Is the Most Subtle Version of This Kate Middleton-Worn Trend
Related Articles
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s Standout Cover Shoot Accessory Is the Most Subtle Version of This Kate Middleton-Worn Trend
Fashion Arrivals
Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of New Fashion Arrivals, and These Are the 10 Under-$40 Picks Worth Shopping
Crop top
Olivia Culpo Wears This Ultra-Comfy, $16 Wardrobe Staple From Amazon "Almost Every Day"
Slides Sandals
Cushy, Platform Slide Sandals Are Trending on Amazon, and the Most Popular Styles Are Under $30
Iâm a Fashion Editor Who Relies on This Practical, Basic Shirt for Uncomplicated and Comfortable Outfits
I’m a Fashion Editor, and I Rely on This Practical, Basic Shirt for Uncomplicated and Comfortable Dressing
Warner's moisture-wicking bra
Amazon Shoppers in Their 60s Call This Sweat-Resistant Bra the “Most Comfortable” They’ve Ever Owned
Amazonâs Hottest New Mascara Release Is This Martha Stewart-Backed Formula Thatâs On Sale for Just $10
Martha Stewart Is the Face of This Just-Launched $10 Mascara That's a No. 1 New Release on Amazon
Amazon's Best-Selling, Now-$13, Seamless Underwear Is Lightweight, Smoothing, and "Perfect for Summer" Per Shoppers
Shoppers Say This Best-Selling $13 Underwear Is Smoothing, Comfortable, and “Gives Your Bum a Good Lift”
Amazon shoppers found the most comfortable flip flops
Shoppers Call This Ultra-Comfy Nursing Home Shoe Surprisingly "Cute," and It's on Sale for $25
Street Style Fashion
Amazon Secretly Slashed Up to 72% Off 4,000 Summer Fashion Finds — These Are the 16 Styles I'm Shopping
Catherine Zeta-Jones Red Dress 2021 Emmy Awards
Catherine Zeta-Jones Just Wore Jessica Simpson's Iconic Revenge Dress From 2005
EmRata New Balance sneakers
Emily Ratajkowski Paired a $2,750 Bag With Her Go-To $90 Comfy Sneakers
Bodysuit Amazon Roundup
The 7 Best "Smoothing and Flattering" Bodysuits on Amazon for Easy Summer Outfits — All Under $30
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Reminded Us That Big, Baggy Pants Aren’t Going Anywhere
salma hayek yellow swimsuit instagram
Salma Hayek’s Cheery Yellow String Bikini Is the Mood Booster We Needed Today
These Are The 15 Best Purse Brands You Should Be Shopping in 2023 Tout
These Are The 15 Best Purse Brands You Should Be Shopping in 2023