Salma Hayek Made a Case for Endless Summer in a Purple Bikini and See-Through Coverup

The summer weather is still weathering, despite the tsunami of back-to-school advertisements plastered on billboards and storefronts. So, that means bikini season is still in full swing, and Salma Hayek (among other stars, like Gabrielle Union) seems to agree. On Friday, the actress shared an idyllic snap from her vacation, in which she sips on a coconut beverage overlooking white sand and ridiculously blue water.

For her day in the sun, Hayek wore a two-piece purple swimsuit under an ankle-length mesh mint and lilac-colored coverup. She wore her dark hair aptly styled in beach waves and a middle part. The swimsuit aficionado ditched a caption, letting the envy-inducing photo speak for itself.

Hayek continues to soak up every last ray of sunshine before its officially fall and pumpkin spice season. She shared another swimsuit selfie over the weekend, but this time she traded in her signature bikini for a Gucci one-piece (casual!).

The electric teal-colored suit had a scoop neckline and the lable's double-G logo emblazoned in ivory on the front. In the image, Hayek was all smiles while holding a margarita adorned with a lime garnish. (How can you not be happy in a Gucci swimsuit while drinking a marg?) She accessorized with black sunglasses and she wore her wet hair down around her face.

"Margaritas taste better in Mexico🇲🇽," she wrote in both English and Spanish.

While it's decidedly still the summer season, when the holidays do roll around, Hayek may end up spending it with some unexpected family members. In her cover interview with Vogue, Linda Evangelista opened up about co-parenting her and François-Henri Pinault's son, Augustin James, with his step-mom.

"'I was sick at Thanksgiving and Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here, and made Thanksgiving dinner," she told the outlet. "I wanted her Mexican chicken with truffled potatoes. And she spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself. No help."