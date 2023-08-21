Salma Hayek Made a Case for Endless Summer in a Purple Bikini and See-Through Coverup

An unbothered queen.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 21, 2023 @ 05:29PM
Salma Hayek Plunging Sculptural Purple Gown 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Photo:

Getty Images

The summer weather is still weathering, despite the tsunami of back-to-school advertisements plastered on billboards and storefronts. So, that means bikini season is still in full swing, and Salma Hayek (among other stars, like Gabrielle Union) seems to agree. On Friday, the actress shared an idyllic snap from her vacation, in which she sips on a coconut beverage overlooking white sand and ridiculously blue water.

For her day in the sun, Hayek wore a two-piece purple swimsuit under an ankle-length mesh mint and lilac-colored coverup. She wore her dark hair aptly styled in beach waves and a middle part. The swimsuit aficionado ditched a caption, letting the envy-inducing photo speak for itself.

Hayek continues to soak up every last ray of sunshine before its officially fall and pumpkin spice season. She shared another swimsuit selfie over the weekend, but this time she traded in her signature bikini for a Gucci one-piece (casual!).

Salma Hayek Plunging Black Sequin Dress at Kering Women in Motion Awards

Getty Images

The electric teal-colored suit had a scoop neckline and the lable's double-G logo emblazoned in ivory on the front. In the image, Hayek was all smiles while holding a margarita adorned with a lime garnish. (How can you not be happy in a Gucci swimsuit while drinking a marg?) She accessorized with black sunglasses and she wore her wet hair down around her face.

"Margaritas taste better in Mexico🇲🇽," she wrote in both English and Spanish.

While it's decidedly still the summer season, when the holidays do roll around, Hayek may end up spending it with some unexpected family members. In her cover interview with Vogue, Linda Evangelista opened up about co-parenting her and François-Henri Pinault's son, Augustin James, with his step-mom.

"'I was sick at Thanksgiving and Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here, and made Thanksgiving dinner," she told the outlet. "I wanted her Mexican chicken with truffled potatoes. And she spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself. No help."

Related Articles
dua lipa blue coverup
Dua Lipa’s Totally See-Through Swimsuit Cover-Up Doubles as Clubwear
gabrielle union purple bikini instagram
Gabrielle Union Vacationing in an Underboob-Baring Purple Bikini Is the Only Thing You Need to See Today
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Wore Her Winter Coat in the Middle of August
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Thong Bikini While Hanging Out in the Kitchen
Salma Hayek
I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are the 4 Best Celebrity Looks I’ve Seen All Week
Dua Lipa Vacation Instagram Photo Dump August 2023
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer, Floor-Length Gown to the Beach
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Said "No One" Would Dress Her for Her First Red Carpet in 1996
Emily Ratajkowski Orange Bodysuit and Micro-Miniskirt August 2023 New York City
Emily Ratajkowski's Micro-Miniskirt and Bodysuit Combo Created Peekaboo Hip Cutouts
Eva Longoria "Final Cut (Coupez!)" Red Carpet 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Forget Linen, Eva Longoria Wore the Slinkiest Lycra Bodycon Dress, Ever
Rita Ora Ibiza Lime Green Dress
Rita Ora’s Lime Green Sequined Cut-Out Dress is the Perfect Party Look For Summer
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Went Horseback Riding in a Tiny Bra Top and Low-Rise Cargo Pants
Linda Evangelista and Salma Hayek
Linda Evangelista Has Spent Holidays With Her Son's Stepmother, Salma Hayek
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore an Easy, Breezy Plunging Minidress With the Biggest Pair of Gold Hoops
Kate Beckinsale attends the "Prisoner's Daughter" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Kate Beckinsale Partied the Night Away in a See-Through Pink Minidress With the Breeziest Bell Sleeves
Dua Lipa Greek Getaway
Dua Lipa Played Backgammon Seaside in a Crochet Rosette Minidress
Alana Hadid Copenhagen Fashion Week
Bella and Gigi Hadid's Older Half-Sister Alana Just Made Her Runway Debut