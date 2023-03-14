Celebrity Salma Hayek Pinault Salma Hayek Shared the Most Relatable Oscars Getting Ready Video "First things first." By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 14, 2023 @ 10:55AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Salma Hayek is, legitimately, all of us (sorry, Jamie Lee Curtis) in her super relatable Oscars getting ready Instagram. On Sunday, Hayek and her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault attended the 2023 Oscars and Vanity Fair after-party. For the carpet and ceremony portions, Hayek stunned in a glittery orange gown with a keyhole cutout and a fringe skirt. Getty Images But before the actress walked out the door and onto the red carpet, she had a little pregame snack to hold her over. (Apparently, they don't serve food at awards shows!) On Monday, Hayek posted a video that captured her standing in her kitchen with the back of her dress unzipped while eating a sandwich. "Happy to keep the glamour going but first things first," she captioned the funny clip. Her kitchen counter was also packed with bottles of alcohol, glasses, a Lacroix, and what appears to be club soda (you know, just all of the essentials). Pedro Pascal Supported His Oscar-Nominated Sister at the 2023 Academy Awards Hayek was joined on the red carpet by her daughter Valentina, who wore a red strapless gown. The cute mother-daughter moment was captured on camera, and at one point, they posed alongside Pedro Pascal and his sister Javiera Balmaceda, making it a family affair. Later in the evening at the Vanity Fair after-party, Hayek slipped into a silver sparkly, plunging gown with lace detailing and a leg slit. For her part, Valentina changed into a flowing mauve dress with a pleated skirt and tiered ruffles. Getty Images