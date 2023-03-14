Salma Hayek Shared the Most Relatable Oscars Getting Ready Video

"First things first."

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on March 14, 2023
Salma Hayek 2023 Oscars
Photo:

Getty Images

Salma Hayek is, legitimately, all of us (sorry, Jamie Lee Curtis) in her super relatable Oscars getting ready Instagram. On Sunday, Hayek and her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault attended the 2023 Oscars and Vanity Fair after-party. For the carpet and ceremony portions, Hayek stunned in a glittery orange gown with a keyhole cutout and a fringe skirt.

Salma Hayek 2023 Oscars

Getty Images

But before the actress walked out the door and onto the red carpet, she had a little pregame snack to hold her over. (Apparently, they don't serve food at awards shows!) On Monday, Hayek posted a video that captured her standing in her kitchen with the back of her dress unzipped while eating a sandwich.

"Happy to keep the glamour going but first things first," she captioned the funny clip. Her kitchen counter was also packed with bottles of alcohol, glasses, a Lacroix, and what appears to be club soda (you know, just all of the essentials).

Hayek was joined on the red carpet by her daughter Valentina, who wore a red strapless gown. The cute mother-daughter moment was captured on camera, and at one point, they posed alongside Pedro Pascal and his sister Javiera Balmaceda, making it a family affair.

Later in the evening at the Vanity Fair after-party, Hayek slipped into a silver sparkly, plunging gown with lace detailing and a leg slit. For her part, Valentina changed into a flowing mauve dress with a pleated skirt and tiered ruffles.

Salma Hayek 2023 Oscars

Getty Images
