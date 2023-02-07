Salma Hayek Paired a Plunging Wrap Dress With Sky-High Heels

Now THIS is aging like fine wine.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 7, 2023
Salma Hayek British GQ Hype

Salma Hayek always delivers a masterclass in bombshell dressing, from sexy gowns to even sexier bikinis. Case in point? Her sultry shoot with British GQ Hype was textbook Salma, particularly one look that included a feminine silhouette with a deep V neckline. 

The actress posted a behind-the-scenes Instagram reel from her cover shoot for the publication which featured a montage of clips that captured Hayek posing for the camera in not one, but three head-turning looks. But perhaps the most notable of them all was the cream, plunging Vivienne Westwood wrap gown worn draped off her shoulders. She accessorized the stunning gown with dainty jewelry, including a Sophie Buhai ring and Beladora vintage earrings. 

On the beauty front, Salma wore her hair straight and parted down the middle with sultry glam that featured dark smoky eyes, contoured cheeks, and a matte nude lip.

The other looks comprised of a black one-shoulder, cutout Bottega Veneta gown paired with Beladora vintage cuffs and a Vivienne Westwood long-sleeve gown layered with a bustier corset by Trashy Lingerie. 

Reflecting on her career, she spoke about being typecast and told British GQ, “My entire life, I wanted to do comedy, and people wouldn’t give me comedies. I couldn’t land a role until I met Adam Sandler, who put me in a comedy [2010’s Grown Ups], but I was in my forties! They said, ‘You’re sexy, so you’re not allowed to have a sense of humor.’ Not only are you not allowed to be smart, but you were not allowed to be funny in the ’90s.”

Her response to how it has changed over time was this initial feeling of sadness followed by pure laughter. ​​“I was sad at the time, but now here I am doing every genre, in a time in my life where they told me I would have expired – that the last 20 years I would have been out of business. So I’m not sad, I’m not angry; I’m laughing ... "

