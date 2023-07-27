Salma Hayek's Nostalgic Throwback Pic Reminded Us of the Sexy Style Trend Everyone Needs

Earlier this week, Salma Hayek posted a throwback photo on Instagram in honor of Jennifer Lopez’s birthday. “It made me think back to a time when they said we wouldn’t make it,” the caption read. “Then they said we wouldn’t last.” Newsflash: Hayek and Lopez more than made it. So much so, we’re now pining after their fashion looks, specifically Hayek’s super sexy ensemble.

In the photo, Hayek can be seen wearing a V-neck ‘fit that plunges all the way down to her belly button. The spicy look wasn’t just alluring back then, but continues to be a show-stopping style choice today. Hailey Bieber, Camila Cabello, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kendall Jenner are just a few celebrities who continue to keep the skin-baring trend alive. So whatever you do, don’t forget about this alluring closet must-have; it’s perhaps one of the easiest ways to step out in a sultry look without having to try too hard.

Here are 10 pieces to help you get the Hayek-inspired look:

Rooscier V-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

This Amazon bodysuit from Rooscier really hit the nail on the head — the brand’s sleeveless bodysuit dives down to the navel, highlighting the décollté. The suit also features slinky ruching that adds the perfect amount of dimension, a halter tie that accentuates the shoulders, and a backless design that’s ideal for hot summer days. Above all, it’s just $25.

Floerns V-Neck Twisted Party Dress

Floerns V-Neck Party Dress is a great option if you’re looking for something a bit more luxe. The plummeting V-neck leads into a twisted front, which provides structure to the overall look. Not to mention, the skyrocketing leg slit adds another level of allure. Reviewers say the dress is “super flattering for curvy body types, comfy, and flowy,” so don’t mind me while I add the find to my cart.

Verdusa V-Neck Cross-Back Bodysuit

If you’re looking for something with a little more coverage that will still make heads turn, then Verdusa’s bodysuit is for you. Not only is it super sparkly, making it perfect for special occasions and events, but the criss-cross back keeps the party going even once you’ve turned around. Better yet, this find comes in an array of colors, including black, green, and blue.

Zesica V-Neck Knot-Front Swing Dress

Alternatively, you can also opt for Zesica’s tie-front, plunging V-neck dress, which still offers that low, sexy cut, but balances it out with flounce sleeves, a cute bow, and a chic swing skirt. Ruffle details are equally as adorable, while the dress can be styled both up and down.

Whether you’re pining for something super foxy like Hayek or are looking for a piece that falls a little more on the sweet side, we’ve got you covered. Continue your shopping journey below with more picks from Nordstrom, Free People, and more. No matter what you do, though, don’t leave without securing your new favorite trend piece, because everyone needs at least one variation in their closet.

Lyaner Wrapped V-Neck Bodysuit

Floerns Plunging Neck Spaghetti Strap Dress

Free People Look Into the Sun Maxi Dress

Betsy & Adam Ruched Ruffle Column Gown