Salma Hayek's Nostalgic Throwback Pic Reminded Us of the Sexy Style Trend Everyone Needs

We found 10 similar pieces to get the look.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Salma Hayek
Photo:

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Salma Hayek posted a throwback photo on Instagram in honor of Jennifer Lopez’s birthday. “It made me think back to a time when they said we wouldn’t make it,” the caption read. “Then they said we wouldn’t last.” Newsflash: Hayek and Lopez more than made it. So much so, we’re now pining after their fashion looks, specifically Hayek’s super sexy ensemble. 

Salma Hayek

Instagram @salmahayek

In the photo, Hayek can be seen wearing a V-neck ‘fit that plunges all the way down to her belly button. The spicy look wasn’t just alluring back then, but continues to be a show-stopping style choice today. Hailey Bieber, Camila Cabello, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kendall Jenner are just a few celebrities who continue to keep the skin-baring trend alive. So whatever you do, don’t forget about this alluring closet must-have; it’s perhaps one of the easiest ways to step out in a sultry look without having to try too hard. 

Here are 10 pieces to help you get the Hayek-inspired look: 

Rooscier V-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

Amazon Rooscier Women's Deep V Neck Sleeveless Halter Tie Bodycon Ruched Sexy Leotard Bodysuit

Amazon

This Amazon bodysuit from Rooscier really hit the nail on the head — the brand’s sleeveless bodysuit dives down to the navel, highlighting the décollté. The suit also features slinky ruching that adds the perfect amount of dimension, a halter tie that accentuates the shoulders, and a backless design that’s ideal for hot summer days. Above all, it’s just $25.  

Floerns V-Neck Twisted Party Dress

Amazon Floerns Women's Deep V Neck Twisted Plunging High Slit Mini Party Dress

Amazon

Floerns V-Neck Party Dress is a great option if you’re looking for something a bit more luxe. The plummeting V-neck leads into a twisted front, which provides structure to the overall look. Not to mention, the skyrocketing leg slit adds another level of allure. Reviewers say the dress is “super flattering for curvy body types, comfy, and flowy,” so don’t mind me while I add the find to my cart.  

Verdusa V-Neck Cross-Back Bodysuit

Amazon Verdusa Women's Sleeveless Sexy Deep V Neck Cross Back Bodysuit

Amazon

If you’re looking for something with a little more coverage that will still make heads turn, then Verdusa’s bodysuit is for you. Not only is it super sparkly, making it perfect for special occasions and events, but the criss-cross back keeps the party going even once you’ve turned around. Better yet, this find comes in an array of colors, including black, green, and blue. 

Zesica V-Neck Knot-Front Swing Dress 

Amazon ZESICA Women's Sexy Deep V Neck Knot Front Long Sleeve Smocked Wiast Ruffle Tiered Swing Mini Skater Dress

Amazon

Alternatively, you can also opt for Zesica’s tie-front, plunging V-neck dress, which still offers that low, sexy cut, but balances it out with flounce sleeves, a cute bow, and a chic swing skirt. Ruffle details are equally as adorable, while the dress can be styled both up and down. 

Whether you’re pining for something super foxy like Hayek or are looking for a piece that falls a little more on the sweet side, we’ve got you covered. Continue your shopping journey below with more picks from  Nordstrom, Free People, and more. No matter what you do, though, don’t leave without securing your new favorite trend piece, because everyone needs at least one variation in their closet.   

Lyaner Wrapped V-Neck Bodysuit

Amazon LYANER Women's Wraped V Neck Ruched Sleeveless Tank Leotard Bodysuit Top

Amazon

Floerns Plunging Neck Spaghetti Strap Dress

Amazon Floerns Women's Plunging Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Cocktail Party Dress

Amazon

Free People Look Into the Sun Maxi Dress

Look Into the Sun Maxi Dress

Free People

Betsy & Adam Ruched Ruffle Column Gown

Nordstrom BETSY & ADAM Ruched Ruffle Column Gown

Nordstrom

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts’ Sneaker-Like Flats Are From an Under-the-Radar Label Katie Holmes Also Wears
Osea Body Polish
People Can’t Stop Commenting on My Baby-Soft Skin Thanks to 2 Gentle Exfoliators I Use Religiously
Hot Tool Review/Sale
I Replaced My Flat Iron With This Hot Brush That Smoothes My Hair in 10 Minutes — and It's on Sale at Amazon
Related Articles
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts’ Sneaker-Like Flats Are From an Under-the-Radar Label Katie Holmes Also Wears
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore's Monochromatic Look Proved Less Is More
Demi Moore
Demi Moore Said These Universally Flattering Jumpsuits From an Oprah-Worn Brand “Look Great on Everybody”
AG Jeans Trouser CPC
I Finally Tried the Flattering Pants Style Celebrities Have Been Wearing for Months, and Now It's My Go-To
Hailey Bieber Flip Flop
Hailey Bieber Wore $925 Platform Flip-Flops, and You Can Get a Similar Style for $23 at Amazon
Amazon Designer Arrivals
Amazon Just Dropped 500+ New Designer Arrivals, and the 10 Best Include Hollywood-Loved Denim and Jewelry
Best Seamless Leggings Tout
The 12 Best Seamless Leggings of 2023 for Comfort and Flexibility
Lined Dresses and Tops
Um, Amazon Secretly Has So Many Cute Linen Dresses and Tops for Less Than $50
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek's Bold Swimsuit Featured 1 Detail Shoppers Call "Flattering" and “Flirty”
Drop Waist Dress
If You Try One Summer Trend, Make It This Universally Flattering Style That Gets Me Tons of Compliments
$6 Amazon Bra Alternative
Amazon Shoppers Who “Cannot Stand Wearing Bras” Are Turning to This $6 Style Hack Instead
Amazon Body Suit
The Stretchy Ribbed Bodysuits Shoppers Say “Fit Like a Glove” Are on Sale for $12 Apiece
Best Watches
The 17 Best Watches for Women to Stylishly Tell Time
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Traded Her Signature Bikinis for a Barbiecore One-Piece Bathing Suit
All Eyes Were on Julia Fox's Sexy, Cut-Out Beach Swimsuit â and I Found TK Similar Styles Starting at $17
Julia Fox’s One-Piece Is the Sexiest Swimsuit I’ve Seen All Summer — and I Found a $17 Version
Martha Stewart Bermuda Shorts
Martha Stewart Wore the Ageless, Universally Flattering Bottoms I'm Seeing on Everyone This Summer