Salma Hayek Paired Her Plunging Swimsuit With Towering Patent Leather Platform Heels

Swimwear and heels? While it may seem like an impractical pairing, Salma Hayek shows how it's done ... without looking like a contestant on Love Island.



On Wednesday, the actress sipped her morning cup of coffee poolside while wearing a plunging black bathing suit with high-cut sides, and, rather than flip-flops or going barefoot, she opted for a chic pair of patent leather platform mule sandals with a chunky heel that looked like they were straight out of the '90s. Embodying the energy of a supermodel from that same era, Salma accessorized with a straw fedora, black cat-eye sunglasses, and a white ceramic mug raised in the air. Her dark brunette hair was worn down in long, beach-y waves, while she seemingly had on little-to-no makeup.

"Who likes coffee? ☕️," she cheekily captioned her post. Hayek's famous friends ran with the coffee reference, with Sharon Stone commenting, "You are a hot cup of Java lady 😍😂," and Zoe Saldaña writing: "🙋🏽♀️ I need to get me a pair of coffee Mugs like yours."



All jokes aside, Salma takes her bikini workout seriously, and recently shared her secret to looking great in a two-piece at any age. "Here's a bikini work out for you all. I hate exercising — but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water,” she wrote alongside a video of her twirling and doing crunches and leg raises in the pool, dressed in an itty-bitty patchwork bathing suit.