Salma Hayek Paired Her Plunging Swimsuit With Towering Patent Leather Platform Heels

Less Love Island, more '90s supermodel.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 @ 09:31AM
Salma Hayek
Photo:

Getty

Swimwear and heels? While it may seem like an impractical pairing, Salma Hayek shows how it's done ... without looking like a contestant on Love Island

On Wednesday, the actress sipped her morning cup of coffee poolside while wearing a plunging black bathing suit with high-cut sides, and, rather than flip-flops or going barefoot, she opted for a chic pair of patent leather platform mule sandals with a chunky heel that looked like they were straight out of the '90s. Embodying the energy of a supermodel from that same era, Salma accessorized with a straw fedora, black cat-eye sunglasses, and a white ceramic mug raised in the air. Her dark brunette hair was worn down in long, beach-y waves, while she seemingly had on little-to-no makeup.

"Who likes coffee? ☕️," she cheekily captioned her post. Hayek's famous friends ran with the coffee reference, with Sharon Stone commenting, "You are a hot cup of Java lady 😍😂," and Zoe Saldaña writing: "🙋🏽♀️ I need to get me a pair of coffee Mugs like yours."

All jokes aside, Salma takes her bikini workout seriously, and recently shared her secret to looking great in a two-piece at any age. "Here's a bikini work out for you all. I hate exercising — but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water,” she wrote alongside a video of her twirling and doing crunches and leg raises in the pool, dressed in an itty-bitty patchwork bathing suit.

